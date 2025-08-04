British Airways ‘SuperJumbo’ to Heathrow turns back for heavy landing after smoke alert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British Airways Airbus A380 with more than 400 passengers on board turned back to Johannesburg airport due to a warning of smoke on board.

On Friday 1 August flight BA56 took off from South Africa’s main airport at 7.55pm for London Heathrow, on a journey expected to take over 10 hours.

But within 11 minutes of leaving the ground, the double-decker jet changed course and initially flew a circuit northwest of Johannesburg. The aircraft then flew east over Pretoria and made several more circuits before landing 53 minutes after take-off.

The “SuperJumbo” landed safely back at O R Tambo airport with over 100 tons of fuel in its tanks for the 5,620-mile flight to London Heathrow.

As is standard procedure, the aircraft was met by emergency vehicles.

One passenger who describes himself as “Symsie” wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Just landed #BA56 fire trucks outside.” He later added: “Fireman with masks rushed aboard when we parked. All safely disembarked now. But there are still emergency vehicles around the plane.”

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “The flight landed safely and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft.

“We’ve apologised to our customers for the delay, and our teams are working to get their journeys back on track.”

The 12-year-old A380 involved eventually left Johannesburg late on Sunday night, and is due to arrive at Heathrow at around 9.30am on Monday morning – 52 hours behind schedule.

The return to Johannesburg triggered the cancellation of a round-trip on Sunday from London Heathrow to Boston.

That flight and the corresponding inbound departure were cancelled. If all passengers claim the £520 compensation they are due under air passengers’ rights rules, the bill for BA will be over £400,000.

Two years ago an identical British Airways aircraft, on the same route, experienced a similar problem.

On that occasion a spokesperson for BA told The Independent: “Our pilots returned to Johannesburg as a precaution due to a minor technical issue, and the aircraft landed normally.”

British Airways has only 12 Airbus A380 aircraft, which are used on long-haul routes to cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Singapore as well as Johannesburg and Boston.

Concerns have been raised about the reliability of the aircraft after a number of short-notice cancellations.

