British Airways pilot dies between flights in St Lucia after collapsing in hotel
The 47-year-old senior first officer collapsed in front of tourists
A British Airways pilot has died while on the island of St Lucia in the Caribbean while at a hotel in between flights.
The 47-year-old senior first officer collapsed in front of tourists and holidaymakers on Sunday 3 November. The cause of death is currently unknown.
An unnamed source told The Sun that the pilot’s fellow crew returned to the UK on another flight on Tuesday and have been offered counselling after the tragic incident.
“This tragedy has left British Airways staff stunned and deeply upset,” the source said.
“The senior first officer was very popular and his death was completely out of the blue.
“It’s so sad that this has happened and everyone has been hit for six.
"Bosses have handled the tragedy in an incredibly sensitive way and staff can speak to a trained counsellor if it helps them.”
In a statement to The Independent, British Airways said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this difficult time.”
Last month, a Turkish Airlines pilot died mid-flight, forcing crew to make an emergency landing.
İlçehin Pehlivan, the flight’s 59-year-old captain, fainted during the flight from Seattle, Washington, to Istanbul. The crew staged a medical intervention but this was“ineffective”, Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun wrote on X.
