British Airways pilot suspended over claim he left cockpit door open during flight

A British Airways pilot was suspended from duties after he reportedly left his plane’s cockpit door open during a flight, it has emerged.

The Sun reported that he wanted his family, who were travelling as passengers, to see him operating the controls.

The alleged incident took place during a flight from Heathrow to New York JFK last week.

His conduct “alarmed” some passengers, and other crew members flagged the incident with British Airways, the Sun reported.

The pilot was suspended and the return flight – which was scheduled to arrive back at Heathrow on 8 August – was cancelled.

Affected passengers were offered other flights.

It is understood that most arrived at Heathrow within four hours of their originally planned flight.

The pilot has now returned to flying after an investigation found there was no security threat.

“Safety and security is our top priority and allegations of this nature are always fully investigated,” a British Airways spokesperson said.

Pilots have been required to keep cockpit doors closed and locked to prevent unauthorised access ever since the September 11 terror attacks in the United States.

easyJet captain suspended

It emerged earlier this week that an easyJet captain who reportedly walked around a luxury hotel drunk and naked has been suspended.

He was scheduled to fly holidaymakers back to the UK from Cape Verde, west Africa, around 36 hours later but was grounded by the airline.

According to The Sun, the pilot arrived at the five-star Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa on 4 August.

He reportedly engaged in a drinking session at a bar that extended into the early hours of 5 August.

It was at 2.30am that he was “seen stripping off” and proceeded to walk through the reception area before entering the gym and spa, the newspaper claimed.

It said that “stunned” easyJet passengers recognised the “paralytic” captain and raised the alarm.

He had been due to operate a flight back to Gatwick about 36 hours later, on the afternoon of 6 August, but easyJet confirmed a replacement pilot was found.