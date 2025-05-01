Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways has launched a sale on flights and holidays, with savings to be had on destinations such as Dubai, Barbados and New York.

The UK airline and its holiday counterpart, British Airways Holidays, announced on Thursday, 1 May, that it has launched ‘The Original Sale’, offering savings on travel for 2025 and 2026 when booked before 20 May 2025.

British Airways is handing out deals on return flights, including trips to Antigua from £419, journeys to Dubai from £455 and the Maldives, which can be reached from £599.

If you are looking at exploring the US this year or the next, flights to New York will be on sale from £389, trips to the theme park capital Orlando also from the same price, or if the illuminating sights and bustling casinos of Las Vegas are calling your name, flights can be booked from £549.

It's not just standard tickets that are subject to deals in the sale, as British Airways customers can also enjoy up to £600 off return Club World (long-haul business class) flights across the US and beyond this summer.

Passengers who opt for Club World tickets will also have access to an airport lounge, a lie-flat bed, a three-course dining experience and priority check-in and boarding.

If your sights are set on a trip a little closer to home, the airline has also announced offers on its Club Europe (short-haul business class) flights, which include lounge access and a full meal and bar service onboard.

Club Europe members could see themselves jetting off to Ibiza from £368, Tenerife from £501 and Venice from £295.

If you’re looking for more than just flights, British Airways Holidays is also offering a selection of holiday packages for those booking their flight and hotel or flight and car together.

The company says a week in St Lucia can be booked from £779pp in the sale, or a trip to Orlando from £569pp.

Short-haul destinations are also not forgotten, with Tenerife holidays starting from £359pp for seven nights, or European cities like Riga, starting from £149pp for two nights, for return flights and hotel.

Customers are also able to secure their holidays with deposits from as little as £60pp, then pay off the balance in as many instalments as they wish.

On top of this, British Airways Holidays customers can unlock benefits such as priority check-in and lounge access as they earn tier points and move their way up through The British Airways Club.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: “The Original Sale is back, featuring some of the most sought-after destinations our customers are searching for.

“From the bright lights of New York to the tranquillity of Mauritius, our exclusive sale has made it easier than ever to plan your ultimate getaway – whether you’re after adventure, relaxation or something in between.’

Customers can also save up to an extra £300 with British Airways Holidays between 1–6 May 2025 for travel between 2 May 2025–30 April 2026, making the below savings in addition to the sale prices:

£300 extra discount with a minimum spend of £10,000 per booking (flight and hotel)

£200 extra discount with a minimum spend of £5,000 per booking (flight and hotel)

£100 extra discount with a minimum spend of £2,500 per booking

£50 extra discount with a minimum spend of £1,250 per booking

£25 extra discount with minimum spend of £625 per booking (flight and car)

