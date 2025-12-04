British Airways to raise price of Avios flights from this month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways (BA) has confirmed it will increase fares available to members of its Avios loyalty scheme, citing Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ recent flight tax rise as a motivation behind the decision.

From 15 December, frequent fliers using Avios points can expect to spend more to travel.

While a specific number has not been mentioned, points are usually estimated to be worth around one pence,

Customers travelling one-way from London to Geneva in standard class will see a rise from 9,250 points plus a 50p charge to 10,000 points plus a £1 charge, for example.

A return business from London to New York would also increase from 160,000 points plus a £375 charge, to £176,000 points and a £399 charge, BA confirmed to A View From The Wing.

These two examples put the proposed price hike at around nine per cent.

A spokesperson for British Airways cited the recent increase in air passenger duty (APD) as a factor behind the move, stating that they did not pass on the previous increase to customers and that the situation had become “more challenging”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves introduced an above-inflation increase on APD, which is set to rise on 1 April in both 2026 and 2027.

“Our Reward Flight Saver flights continue to offer our members incredible value, but a combination of factors including air passenger duty, increased third-party charges, changing market conditions, and ongoing inflation, has left us with no choice but to increase our prices,” a spokesperson for British Airways told The Independent.

“We’ve given members as much notice as we could to help them plan ahead.”

Fares for flights already booked will not be affected.

Air passenger duty is calculated based on two factors: a traveller’s final ticketed destination and the class of travel.

Defending the increase, Ms Reeves said: “Air passenger duty has not kept up with inflation in recent years so we are introducing an adjustment, meaning an increase of no more than £2 for an economy class short-haul flight.”

