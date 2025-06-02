Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A naked British Airways crew member was discovered dancing in a business class toilet while on shift mid-flight after allegedly taking drugs, according to reports.

The Sun reported the steward was supposed to be serving meals to passengers on a recent flight from San Francisco to London Heathrow, but had disappeared.

When the double-decker Airbus A380-800 was searched, it is claimed that the in-flight crew manager discovered him naked and dancing in the Club World cabin toilet.

Staff reportedly dressed their colleague in a spare pair of pyjamas used by first-class passengers before buckling him into a first-class seat, where he stayed for the remainder of the 10-and-a-half-hour trip.

The Metropolitan Police said a 41-year-old man on a flight from San Francisco to London Heathrow Airport was arrested on suspicion of being unfit for duty.

The force said officers were called by cabin crew over concerns for the welfare of a man just after 9.30am. When the plane landed, he was taken to hospital for treatment, before being arrested and later released under investigation as enquiries continue.

British Airways told The Independent the incident is a matter for the police.

The Met said in a statement: “At 9.32am, police based at Heathrow Airport were called by cabin crew following the concern for welfare of a man on an inbound flight from San Francisco.

“A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment once the flight had landed.

“Officers arrested the man after he received medical attention. He was arrested on suspicion of being unfit for duty. He has since been released under investigation.

“Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances, and an investigation has been launched.”