Those looking to fly from London City Airport can save up to 25 per cent on British Airways flights to popular destinations – but the deals are only available for three more days.

To celebrate 25 years of flying to and from London City Airport, the UK flag carrier airline is marking the milestone by offering 25 per cent off selected city break routes on their booking page to locations such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Nice, for flights before 31 March 2025.

However, customers must hurry to grab this deal, as the discount will only be valid on bookings made before the end of the day on Monday 11 November 2024.

Those planning a winter or spring getaway could use this deal to get flights to Florence from £57 each way to sample authentic Italian cuisine, wander around the canals in Amsterdam for £77 each way, or maybe even try out one of Berlin’s famous nightclubs on a trip costing £64 each way.

British Airways has a subsidiary stationed at London City Airport, BA CityFlyer, that flies direct from the capital to 26 destinations across Europe, with Edinburgh being the most-flown destination, while the Greek island of Mykonos is the furthest location it flies to.

The London City operation started a quarter of a century ago on 5 November 1999, when British Airways’ Manchester-based franchise partner British Regional Airlines started a three-per-day weekday service from Sheffield to the London airport.

Since then, more than 27 million have flown with British Airways to and from London’s most central airport.

Tom Stoddart, CEO of BA CityFlyer, said: “Not only is London City easily accessible from across the capital, but it’s a quick and seamless journey through the airport, from check-in to gate in 20 minutes.

“We’re proud to offer this experience to our customers, and reaching this quarter-century milestone is a testament to our team’s hard work in growing our operation over the years.”

Alison FitzGerald, CEO of London City Airport, said: “We are delighted to celebrate 25 years of our special relationship with British Airways and its subsidiary BA Cityflyer, which represents a huge milestone in the history of London City Airport as our largest serving carrier.

“As London’s most centrally located airport offering an unrivalled customer experience, we are excited for our passengers to take advantage of this fantastic anniversary offer to fly to a range of exciting holiday destinations.”

