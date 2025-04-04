Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways was harder hit by the shutdown of London Heathrow on 21 March than any other airline. More than half of the 1,400 cancelled flights were on BA, wrecking the travel plans of 125,000 passengers.

The airline re-booked travellers on dozens of other airlines. But The Independent has learnt that British Airways left some passengers stranded – wrongly telling them no other flights were available.

Joan Keevil was in India on a Cox & Kings holiday with her husband Paul. They were at Delhi airport preparing to fly out aboard BA256 to Heathrow when the flight was cancelled.

Under air passengers’ rights rules, British Airways was obliged to find a replacement flight as soon as possible on any airline with seats available.

But Ms Keevil was wrongly told she would need to wait nine days to fly home – unless her holiday company stumped up for a new flight.

She bought replacement flights on Emirates two days after the Heathrow closedown, which BA must reimburse.

The “live chat” with a British Airways agent shows a remarkable lack of recognition of the long-standing passenger rights rules.

Ms Keevil told the representative: “We have work commitments on Monday as well as Tuesday, plus family commitments, and have run out of essential medications. Other passengers have been switched to Air Canada. This is really difficult for us due to all our commitments.

The agent said: “I duly understand your concern being a consumer myself.” But he added: “I am really sorry as we do not have the available flights to rebook you before 30 March.”

The agent then appears to shrug off BA’s obligation to find seats on any available carrier, saying: “I would suggest you to please check with your travel agency if they can rebook you on another airline as per their policy.”

Ms Keevil responded: “No that’s not possible. Please let me escalate my chat to a supervisor.”

She was told no supervisor was available.

The agent then invoked a mysterious “policy”, saying: “Joan, If there was any available option with me than I would have loved to rebook you. As per the policy, I can only rebook you for 30 March.”

Miss Keevil then asked if they might fly via Mumbai. The agent responded: “I am really sorry as per the policy we cannot rebook from Mumbai as it is not within the 350 miles from Delhi.”

British Airways is obliged to get passengers to their destination as soon as possible by any means, and cannot introduce arbitrary policies.

The agent then returns to the subject of asking Cox & Kings, saying: “I would request you to please check with them as they can rebook with other airline as per their policy. As they have made the booking, they have more flexibility than us.”

British Airways told The Independent that the passengers were offered nonstop Virgin Atlantic flights on 25 March, four days after their scheduled departure, but chose not to accept them.

A spokesperson for BA said: “Our teams are contacting the customer to resolve the matter.”