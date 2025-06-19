Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways has revealed how passengers can now use their American Express credit card to earn points within its new loyalty scheme.

In December, British Airways announced a huge shake-up to its loyalty programme, shifting its reward system from one based on distance flown to one based on the amount spent.

Since its launch in April, passengers have been able to earn the new ‘tier points’ on flights with BA and Oneworld partners, BA Holidays and additional baggage payments, to name a few.

The airline has now announced that passengers can also earn tier points with their British Airways American Express (Amex) Premium Plus credit cards.

Passengers who hold this card and enrol on the offer before 25 January 2026, will be able to earn tier points when spending with their Amex until 1 February 2026.

The new tier points unlock bonus Avios points, as well as different member statuses that will provide passengers with lounge access, additional baggage allowances and exclusive seats in the front rows of the plane.

To unlock 750 tier points, £15,000 must be spent on the card. Another 750 tier points will be earned when spending a further £5,000, then an additional 1,000 tier points when spending a further £5,000.

The total amount of tier points that can be earned through this offer is 2,500 after spending a total of £25,000. The relevant amount of tier points will be awarded once each spend threshold is met.

After this offer expires in February, British Airways said there will be another opportunity to earn tier points using the credit card starting in April, although it has not announced any further details.

Those who are enrolling for a BA AMEX Premium Plus card will also be able to collect a 50,000 Avios Welcome Bonus when applying through its website and spending £6,000 in the first three months.

The BA Executive Club was renamed The British Airways Club on 1 April 2025, with the announcement drawing criticism from those who say they will not be able to spend the amount needed to reach higher statuses.

The old system would allow passengers to earn tier points according to the number of miles flown; under the reimagined British Airways Club, passengers will now earn points based on the amount they spend.

The new British Airways Club allows all those who join to achieve an entry-level Blue status, which allows for free wifi onboard and the ability to earn Avios.

Higher status will then be achieved based on how much the passenger is spending:

Bronze (3,500 tier points): seat selection from a week ahead of travel, preferential check-in and priority boarding

Silver (7,500 tier points): Club lounge access, free choice of seats at the time of booking and additional baggage allowance with a weight limit of 32kg per checked bag

Gold (20,000 tier points): access to First lounges; exclusive access to seats 1A and 1K when travelling in First, dedicated phone line

Tier points are different from Avios, which is a frequent flyer currency used by British Airways and other airlines to earn flights, upgrades, seats and baggage perks.

Passengers will be able to use their tier points to exchange them for Avios points, starting at 5,500 tier points, which can be transferred into 2,500 Avios.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast