Brighton and Hove City Council is considering a crackdown on holiday lets amid an ongoing housing shortage in the area.

According to a report from the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee, between 2,000 and 6,000 homes are being used as holiday lets in the authority.

The report from 25 March added that the boom in rentals has added to the strain on the local housing supply, antisocial behaviour and council infrastructure, including rubbish collection services.

It also suggested that holiday lets could swerve paying business rates and exploiting tax loopholes.

The council recommended the introduction of a licensing scheme to ensure properties meet health and safety standards and are registered correctly as a business, along with financial penalties for breaches.

Short-term lets such as Airbnbs will face stricter regulations and licensing conditions should the council’s cabinet back the new measures or lobby the government to make legal changes.

Green councillor Ollie Sykes said: “Basically, there is nowhere to rent in Brighton and Hove any more. It's all Airbnb which is absolutely crazy.

“I’m all for compliant regulated short-term lets as provided by Catherine Lane but also clear that should be controlled by planning due to the impact on housing.”

Mr Sykes added that 2,100 homes are available to rent on Rightmove, affecting accessible housing in Brighton and Hove.

Catherine Lane, owner of My Holiday Let, said that short-term lets were responsible for bringing far higher economic benefits to Brighton than hotels or bed and breakfasts, but that licensing or registration was a “good idea”, in a task group meeting.

The council’s cabinet is expected to discuss the issue at a meeting in Hove Town Hall on 26 June.

In July, Green councillor Ellen McLeay proposed a motion at a Brighton & Hove City Council meeting to tackle short-term holiday lets and their impact on the local housing market.

McLeay said families were being "priced out" of the city centre, and short-term lets were creating "ghost neighbourhoods".

Sankey said that she would like to see new powers allowing councils within the UK to regulate the number of short-term holiday lets and decide on taxes for tourists.

“We’re not immune to the impact of the national housing crises,” the councillor said.

