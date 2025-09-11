Tourist litter has ‘put pressure’ on idyllic Cotswolds village

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A picturesque Cotswolds village says tourists have put “significant pressure” on the area as litter piles high and traffic causes chaos.

Bourton-on-the-Water, nicknamed the ‘Venice of the Cotswolds’ for its five historic bridges over the flowing River Windrush, is popular with tourists thanks to its charming countryside vistas and quaint village life, which showcases a quintessential rural English scene.

Yet like many other idyllic hotspots around the country, this village has become a victim of its own popularity.

The parish council of Bourton-on-the-Water released a statement addressing residents on tourism mitigation measures it is working on after issues such as litter in the village became pressing.

“We recognise that the increased visitor numbers this year have placed significant pressure not only on the village centre but also on surrounding residential and commercial areas,” the parish council said.

“While tourism brings economic benefits, it also presents challenges that require coordinated and sustained efforts to be managed effectively.”

Residents have recently raised a number of issues, including litter, dog fouling, potholes, street lighting and road signage.

The statement comes only a few days after a local councillor claimed the village has been “ruined” by “TikTok tourists”.

Cotswold District councillor Jon Wareing said the village is being used for people to shoot videos for Instagram and TikTok reels, as well as taking selfies.

"This kind of visitor tends to have little real interest in the heritage, culture or natural environment they are exploiting for clicks. They are the ultimate hit-and-run tourist," Mr Wareing said.

He added that the green, which is popular with tourists, has seen an increase in rubbish, and residents have also reportedly received verbal abuse and have struggled with traffic congestion.

The parish council explained in its statement that it has limited statutory powers, and these issues fall under the Cotswold District Council and the Gloucestershire County Council, but the parish council said it continues to work with both, as well as other bodies, to get these issues resolved.

It added that it has no control over visitor numbers; instead, it is only responsible for maintaining the land and buildings it owns.

However, the parish council did say it is looking into boosting waste collection from two to three times per day on weekends due to the accumulation of litter, particularly from takeaways and picnickers.

Discussions are also being had to improve coach and car traffic in and out of the historic village, the local authority added.

