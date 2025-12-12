Panic as traveler ‘tries to open plane door mid-air’ on 15-hour flight from Boston
A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.
A passenger on a flight out of Boston has been arrested after allegedly trying to open a plane door mid-flight.
Hong Kong police took the traveler, a 20-year-old man, into custody after the chaotic situation aboard a Cathay Pacific service from Boston to Hong Kong.
Cathay Pacific said no passengers or crew were injured, and the flight landed safely Thursday.
The incident is now being handled by Hong Kong police.
"Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police," Cathay said.
"The case has been handed over to the police for investigation. At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make."
Hong Kong police confirmed the incident, stating a 20-year-old male from mainland China was arrested on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.