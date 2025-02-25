Carrie Johnson describes Saudi Arabia beach resort as a ‘dream’ holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carrie Johnson, the wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, says she has “never been on such a kid-friendly holiday” at a new “dream” Red Sea resort.

While Mr Johnson was visiting Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Media Forum last week, his family took the opportunity to join him during the half-term break for a beach getaway.

The country came as a surprise to Ms Johnson, who wrote on Instagram: “I had no idea there were beaches like this in Saudi.”

“I haven’t been to the Maldives but it’s what I imagine the Maldives to be like but with way less people,” she added.

Taking to social media, Ms Johnson shared pictures of her family on holiday, with her children on the beach, splashing in the sea and partaking in watersports, as well as the food and drink offerings at the two-year-old St Regis Red Sea Resort.

The luxury resort can be found on a private island just off the coast of Saudi Arabia, accessed via speedboat or seaplane.

open image in gallery There are 90 villas dotted around the resort ( Marriott International )

The hotel is situated in the heart of the area of the Red Sea Project, which is developing the area’s archipelago of 90 untouched islands into a luxury tourism destination.

The hotel first welcomed guests in January 2024, becoming the first island resort that opened in the Red Sea against a backdrop of white sandy beaches, a large coral reef, desert dunes and dormant volcanoes.

The St Regis is made up 90 villas, each with a private pool. More pools, a fitness centre, spa, children’s club and fine dining restaurants can also be found within the resort.

The hotel also offers a butler service which promises to personalise the experience of guests.

open image in gallery The resort has outdoor swimming pools and a beach ( Marriott International )

Ms Johnson said that no other holiday they had been on had been as kid-friendly as the St Regis Resort, giving credits to its “incredible” kids club open from 10am until 7pm that her three kids “absolutely loved”.

She said that they went most mornings, which meant Ms Johnson could “actually read a few pages of my book”.

“Everyone was so, so friendly to our kids doing everything they could to give them the best holiday,” Ms Johnson wrote.

“Full disclosure this is not a cheap holiday. It’s very luxurious. The food was insanely good (the Japanese restaurant in particular) and the beds were the most comfortable I’ve ever, ever slept in,” she added.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast