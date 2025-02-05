Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Less than a third of older Britons are worried about the impact of their travel on the environment and local communities compared with almost half of Gen Zers, a new study from YouGov has revealed.

Only 31 per cent of baby boomers – those aged between 60 and 77 – said they were concerned about the adverse effects of their travel, a figure that falls to just 26 per cent among those aged 78 and older.

Younger generations are increasingly likely to experience “eco-anxiety” when it comes to travel, with 47 per cent of adult Gen Zers – those aged 18-27 – and 42 per cent of millennials – those aged 28-41 – admitting the environmental impact of their travel worries them.

The survey, commissioned by hybrid hospitality operator The Social Hub, also found that younger travellers were more inclined to opt for accommodation with positive social and environmental credentials, such as B Corp certification.

Almost half (48 per cent) of Gen Z travellers said such accreditation was important, compared with less than a third (32 per cent) of Gen X and baby boomer travellers.

Connecting with local communities was also a priority for younger travellers, with 58 per cent saying they would opt for a hotel that offered volunteering opportunities or supported local businesses.

And fair working practices were also a concern for those polled, with almost half of respondents (47 per cent) stating that they would not book a hotel if they knew it mistreated staff or failed to pay them a fair wage.

The study follows the news that nearly four in five children under 12 are worried about climate change. A YouGov study commissioned by Greenpeace found that 78 per cent of children polled are concerned about the issue.

The campaigning group has now released a set of guides written by psychotherapist and leading eco-anxiety research Dr Caroline Hickman to support parents and teachers in their discussions with children about the issue.