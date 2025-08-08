European hotels to sue Booking.com over ‘illegal’ best price clauses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of European hotels are taking legal action against Booking.com, claiming they are owed compensation for “inflated costs” over 20 years.

Almost 10,000 hotels in the Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes in Europe (Hotrec) claim that Booking.com’s parity clauses stopped them from offering lower prices and better availability on other platforms or their own websites.

According to the association, the website's use of “best price” parity clauses caused “substantial financial harm” to hotels across Europe.

On 19 September 2024, a judgment by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) “found that the rental platform’s parity clauses had breached EU competition law”, said the group.

Hotrec alleged in a statement that these clauses had led to “inflated commission rates, suppressed direct bookings, and distorted online market competition.”

It added that affected hotels may be eligible for compensation for commissions paid to Booking.com between 2004 and 2024.

On 30 July, Hotrec extended the deadline for all eligible hotels to register for the collective action until 29 August 2025. The lawsuit is expected to be one of the largest ever filed in the European hospitality sector, and is supported by national hotel associations from 30 countries, including Britain.

“The collective action has received overwhelming support. Extending the registration deadline will ensure that all interested hotels have a fair chance to participate, despite it being peak season,” said Marie Audren, director general of Hotrec.

The Stichting Hotel Claims Alliance is coordinating the legal claim before it is brought before the courts in the Netherlands.

Alexandros Vassilikos, president of Hotrec, said: “European hoteliers have long endured unfair conditions and inflated costs. Now is the time to stand together and seek redress.

“This collective action sends a strong message: abusive practices in the digital marketplace will not go unchallenged.”

The Independent has contacted Booking.com for comment.

