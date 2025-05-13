Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 11 flights have been diverted and others seriously delayed after an apparent bomb threat was made against a Ryanair flight to Brussels-Charleroi in Belgium.

The aircraft at the centre of the scare was Ryanair flight FR6313, which touched down at 10.52am local time, after a journey from Faro in Portugal. The Boeing 737 is believed to have had 170 passengers on board.

Shortly afterwards the airport was closed, with many aircraft diverted.

Pegasus from Istanbul was the first flight diverted to the main airport in Brussels, just 31 miles north. The same airline’s inbound flight from Antalya also went to the Belgian capital, along with Ryanair services from Biarritz, Ibiza and Lanzarote.

Lille, 61 miles west across the border in France, took Ryanair diversions from Vitoria, Pisa, Vienna, Bucharest and Porto.

An inbound flight from Brindisi in Italy was just 30 miles from Charleroi when the pilots were notified of the closure. They turned around and headed for Liege, 45 miles east.

The US Embassy in Brussels posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The US Embassy is aware of reports of a bomb alert on board a plane at Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Monitor local news and inform your friends and family of your status.”

A Ryanair spokesperson told The Independent: “Ryanair was informed of a security threat on flight FR6313 from Faro to Brussels Charleroi today, 13 May.

“The aircraft landed normally at Charleroi as planned. Passengers have been disembarked and the aircraft is being prepared for return to service. We sincerely apologise to any passengers affected.”

Bomb threats made against aircraft happen frequently. Last autumn, dozens were made against airlines based in India.

The main airport in Brussels was the target of a lethal terrorist bomb attack in 2016. At least 30 people died in coordinated attacks on the airport and the city’s Metro.