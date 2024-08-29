Support truly

Seven people were injured when a United Airlines flight en route to Chicago was forced to divert to Memphis due to “severe turbulence.”

The Boeing 737-900 was carrying 172 passengers and seven crew members from Cancun International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday when it was forced to change its route, the airline said.

The flight encountered “a brief period of severe turbulence,” while the seatbelt sign was on, United Airlines said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane landed safely at Memphis International Airport at approximately 2.40pm, after the crew reported the severe turbulence over Louisiana.

Seven people were injured in the incident, with one transported to a local hospital, authorities said per an ABC News report.

The six others reportedly declined treatment and transport, according to the fire department, meaning the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The plane was back on its way to Chicago as of Wednesday evening, with the FAA now investigating the incident.

The Independent has contacted United Airlines for further details

While some turbulence is normal, it is becoming increasingly more common due to global warming, with research from Dr Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading, projecting clear-air turbulence will more than double by around 2050 in the mid-Northern Hemisphere.

Clear air turbulence is when air currents occur without visual cues, such as clouds, at higher altitudes.