Blue Islands closes down: What are my passenger rights as airline stops flying?

Blue Islands, the Channel Islands-based regional airline, has stopped flying. Late at night on Friday 14 November, the carrier announced: “All future flights operated by Blue Islands have been cancelled. Please do not travel to the airport unless you have made alternative travel arrangements.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience that this will bring to your travel plans.”

Prior to its collapse, Blue Islands operated a fleet of five ATR 72 aircraft. The carrier said: “We proudly remain an independently owned and operated regional airline, with a focus on serving our communities and simplifying regional flying.”

Thousands of passengers have advance reservations with the now-defunct carrier. These are the key questions and answers.

Who was Blue Islands?

The airline’s origins can be traced back to 1999. It was created as Le Cocq’s Air Link – a cargo airline supplying fresh produce to the Channel Island of Alderney from Bournemouth airport. Three years later, it started carrying passengers on the same route, using Britten Norman Islander aircraft.

The name changed to Rockhopper in 2003 and to Blue Islands in 2006.

For four years from 2016, Blue Islands flew in the colours of Flybe. But after Flybe failed in March 2020, the carrier reverted to its own livery. It promised “an expanded route network, new website and app”. Its slogan was “Blue Islands – the welcome difference.”

To keep the carrier flying during and after the Covid pandemic, the government of Jersey lent Blue Islands £8.5m. By August 2025, £7m of the debt remained.

What routes did Blue Islands fly?

The carrier’s headquarters were in Guernsey, from where it flew inter-island services to Jersey as well as to Southampton.

The main route network connected Jersey with airports in England. The key link was to and from Southampton. Other routes included Bristol, East Midlands and Exeter. A Southampton-Leeds Bradford service was planned from Spring 2026, along with seasonal flights to Dublin, Newcastle, Paris and Ostend.

Blue Islands was due to start flying between London Gatwick and Newquay in Cornwall on behalf of Skybus from 23 November. Skybus still intends to resume flying on the former Eastern Airways route as scheduled, with an alternative aircraft in place of the originally planned Blue Islands plane.

open image in gallery The airline's base was in Guernsey ( Getty Images / iStockPhoto )

I have a ticket for a Blue Islands flight. Will it take off?

No. The Civil Aviation Authority says: “All Blue Islands-operated flights are now cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating and customers are urged to make alternative travel arrangements.”

If you have flown one leg and are waiting to return – for example, flying from Southampton to Jersey with the expectation of flying back – you need to find an alternative.

Loganair will take over on the core routes from Sunday 16 November. These are:

Loganair is offering a “rescue fare” of £80 one way (including baggage) for people who can show they have Blue Islands bookings. Reservations will not be automatically transferred to Loganair. You must buy a new ticket and seek a refund of the original Blue Islands flights.

How do I get my money back for a forward booking?

If you booked directly with Blue Islands using a credit or debit card, contact the card issuer (usually simply by dialling the number on the back of the card).

For tickets costing £100 or more, bought by credit card, you should be able to reclaim the cash under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. This law makes the card issuer jointly liable with the airline for providing the agreed service or refunding payment.

If you paid by debit or charge card, or paid less than £100 with a credit card, you are likely to get your money back under the “chargeback” policy – a voluntary version of the same principle.

Passengers who booked through a travel agent should contact them to secure a refund. If you bought with PayPal, you should contact that company.

What about any extra costs for my journey?

If you happen to have travel insurance that includes cover for scheduled airline failure (known as Safi), contact your insurer – they may meet the bill. But usually such cover only applies for international journeys.

Will I get compensation for a cancelled Blue Islands flight?

No. If you have a valid claim for compensation for a previous cancelled or delayed Blue Islands flight from Britain to the Channel Islands, you have just become an unsecured creditor and are most unlikely to be paid. The same applies for any outstanding expense claims.

Air passengers’ rights rules for cancelled flights do not apply for future departures if the airline has shut down.

