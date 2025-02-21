There’s been a surge in searches for London flights in June 2025 – here’s why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Searches for flights to London have surged on four dates this summer.

Travel company eDreams Odigeo say global superstar Beyonce is behind the trend.

According to the company’s data, searches for flights to London between 5 June and 12 June are up by 49 per cent.

This is when US singer Beyonce will bring her Cowboy Carter tour to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. She is performing at the North London venue on 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 16 June 2025.

The most popular travel dates for London during that period are June 7 (up 49 per cent), June 5 (up 48 per cent) and June 10 (up 26 per cent).

open image in gallery Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour comes in London in June ( Instagram/@beyonce )

This compares searches made between February 3 – when the dates were announced – and February 12, with the same period last year.

The largest proportion of flight searches came from people in the US (25 per cent).

This increase in demand has parallels with last year’s Taylor Swift concerts.

Searches for Edinburgh and Liverpool between June 7 and 15 when the concerts took place more than doubled year-on-year, according to eDreams Odigeo.

There was also strong demand for hotels in the UK after Oasis announced their reunion gigs for this summer.

Pablo Caspers, chief travel officer at eDreams Odigeo, said: “It’s been fascinating to track the impact of music tourism on global economies, with global artists inspiring travel to concert destinations across the world.

“Loyal Beyhive fans have confirmed this trend, with searches to London up to 49% higher spurred on by Beyonce’s latest tour.

“Increasingly, today’s global travellers seek choice, flexibility and cost savings for a premium experience when following their favourite artists around the world.”