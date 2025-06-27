Study reveals the best (and worst) British seaside spots for a summer break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As heatwaves continue to sweep across the UK, prompting a mass exodus from sweltering urban centres, the allure of a cooling sea breeze becomes irresistible. With over 7,000 miles of coastline, the choice of where to seek respite can be overwhelming.

Now, a new study by consumer champions Which? offers a definitive guide, revealing both predictable favourites and surprising declines among the nation's beloved seaside towns.

The not-for-profit organisation surveyed 3,872 members of its Which? Connect panel to compile its comprehensive rating of the best and worst coastal destinations. While many of the UK's renowned beauty spots predictably secured high praise, the research also highlights a notable shift, indicating that several traditional seaside resorts have, perhaps unexpectedly, lost their appeal.

Once touted as one of the sunniest places in Britain, Bognor Regis is at the bottom of the table, derided by one reviewer as being “a run-down seaside town”; another criticised the “scrappy” pier and poor entertainment.

Trending destinations like Brighton and Margate also failed to ignite enthusiasm.

Here are some of the best… and the worst seaside destinations in Britain.

Top of the lot… Bamburgh, Northumberland

open image in gallery Bamburgh castle and beach (Alamy/PA)

Stealing the number one slot for the fifth year running – with high scores for beach, scenery and peacefulness – is Northumberland’s golden windswept stretch of dunes lapped by the North Sea. A medieval castle casts its silhouette on the sands and wildlife havens on the Farne Islands are close by.Reviewers’ verdicts: “This is a spectacular stretch of coastline with beaches that are second to none. The beach is what you “do” in Bamburgh but it is a good centre for touring Northumberland.”

Next best… Beer, Devon

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

The South West Coast Path – recently popularised by new film The Salt Path – passes close to this tiny traditional fishing village along the fossil-filled Jurassic Coast. Find cosy pubs serving local ales and landscapes shaped by geological formations spanning 185 million years.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “It is a beautiful seaside town and not tacky at all. A lovely place to take the whole family and get some sea air. Lots of places to walk around this area.”

“A pretty, quiet seaside resort which has changed little in the last 50 years.”

A worthwhile resort… Portmeirion, Wales

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA

An Italianate wonderland masterminded by early 20th-century architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis characterises this Welsh Mediterranean-style village on Cardigan Bay. The pastel-coloured buildings and ornate campaniles will be recognisable from cult 1960s TV show The Prisoner. But there’s nothing punishing about a stay here.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “A very interesting place, almost a huge art installation Beautiful. Interesting and a joy to explore. Add to it the history of the filming of The Prisoner and you have a complete package.”

“A beautiful, colourful manmade ‘resort’. It was quiet and beautifully sunny when we visited and was just idyllic walking around the whole village. Food was tasty too.”

Nostalgic choice… Sidmouth, Devon

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Travel back in time to an elegant Victorian era in East Devon. Recency terraces and red sandstone cliffs frame a pleasant pebble shore lined with traditional beach huts. Various festivals are held throughout the summer and quaint tearooms provide shelter on rainy days.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “Our favourite East Devon town for a day out. Lovely Georgian/Victorian seafront. Lovely beach, Good choice of places to eat. Charming and busy in summer but not overly touristy”

“Family connections always take us back to Sidmouth, but it is also a beautiful town, beachfront and area. Each time we find something new to see, even though we have been visiting for over 50 years. Wonderful walks along the coast and inland. Delicious cream teas afterwards and good basic lunch before.”

One to avoid… Bangor, Gwynedd

open image in gallery Garth Pier in Bangor, Wales (Alamy/PA)

Social deprivation, a transient population and a lack of investment have relegated this Welsh seaside resort once popular during the Victorian era. More modest than it’s popular neighbours such as Llandudno, it’s now largely overlooked.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “It’s typical of many small towns – dying! I’ve seen it deteriorate over time.”

“The city itself is run down and uninteresting.”