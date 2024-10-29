Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



National Geographic has named its top 25 destinations to explore next year, from the tropical savannahs of Brazil all the way to the icy fjords of Greenland.

The science, culture and travel brand has unveiled what they believe to be the must-see destinations of 2025, handpicked by their explorers, photographers and editors.

Some journeys are recommended due to their timely importance, such as hiking near an active volcano, catching new museum openings, visiting thriving ecosystems and attending once-in-a-decade festivals.

Others on the list are lesser-known locations that are often overshadowed by popular tourist destinations.

Nat Geo recommends visiting Antigua, Guatemala, to hike around Volcán de Fuego, one of the most active volcanoes in the world right now, delivering spectacular views of eruptions and cascading lava down the mountainside.

Italy also made it on the list. While most travellers will flock to popular destinations like Rome and the Amalfi Coast, the Nat Geo experts suggest checking out the cenobitic monasteries dotted around the Italian peninsula.

These monasteries are surrounded by peaceful natural landscapes, offering a glance into religious history with sacred objects and Renaissance artwork. One active monastery is La Verna, set atop a cliff in the Tuscan Apennines.

open image in gallery The monastry of La Verna in Italy is one of the best places to visit next year ( Getty Images )

Moving over to the USA, Los Angeles’ new art scene including the largest Black art program in the US, Destination Crenshaw, has helped this sprawling city earn a place on the list.

Boise, Idaho, also features thanks to its Basque population. The city will once again hold the decennial Jailadi festival, one of the world’s largest celebrations of Basque culture, that will return to Boise in July after a 10-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

For natural wonders, Nat Geo has also highlighted the Outer Hebrides in Scotland that can be admired along the Hebridian Way, along with immersing yourself in Scottish culture, from whisky to Celtic festivals.

Sweden’s Stockholm Archipelago, made up of 30,000 islands and islets, has also been featured for its natural beauty and its newly-opened trail that spans across 21 of those islands. The new trail is recommended for peaceful seabird watching and warm sunset walks.

open image in gallery Nuuk, Greenland is the place to visit next year due to the opening of its new airport ( Getty Images )

The whole country of Greenland earned itself an entry, thanks in part to the opening of a new international airport in its capital, Nuuk.

Senegal, Barbados and Tunisia were other countries that also had a stand-alone entry. Senegal’s booming culinary scene, Tunisia’s Roman ruins and Barbados’ new Heritage District opening in 2025, have earned these destinations a place on the list.

National Geographic’s 25 best places in the world to travel to in 2025 are:

Antigua, Guatemala Ocala National Forest, Florida Bangkok, Thailand Raja Ampat, Indonesia Guadalajara, Mexico Cenobitic Monasteries, Italy Los Angeles, California Greenland Kanazawa, Japan Eastern & Oriental Express, Malaysia Brasov, Romania Cerrado, Brazil Northland, New Zealand Senegal Haida Gwaii, British Colombia Barbados Suru Valley, India Boise, Idaho Abu Dhabi, UAE Murray River, Australia Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden Cork, Ireland Outer Hebrides, Scotland Tunisia

