If the Bank Holiday has piqued your appetite for a proper summer holiday, you’re in the right place. Whether you want to fly and flop on a Mediterranean beach, try a “coolcation” in Scandinavia, or fly long-haul and immerse yourself in a completely different culture, travellers are spoiled for choice.

The excitement of researching a destination can quickly dissipate once the slog of trawling air fares, tour operators and travel agent websites sets in. Comparing the cost of flights, accommodation and packages on different dates and destinations can start to feel like a full-time job, with any initial joy being replaced by frustration and confusion.

Travellers on a budget and those simply wanting to secure the best bang for their buck know there’s a host of last-minute travel sites that take the drudge work out of holiday research for you. Instead of spending hours scrutinising dozens of different websites, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best places to hunt for a top class last-minute holiday on the world wide web. And with 76 per cent of UK travellers seeking more holiday time this summer compared with last year, according to Skycanner’s new Smarter Summer Report, it’s time to max out your holiday entitlement.

Skyscanner

Skyscanner is arguably the OG of flight aggregation sites, scanning hundreds of airlines and travel sites to offer a comprehensive overview of flight options. It’s also an excellent choice for flexible travellers; select the “everywhere” destination search or “cheapest month” feature to pull up the most economical destinations to travel to. You can also set up alerts for specific routes to be notified of price drops – and its multi-city search is excellent if you’re travelling to more than one destination. Be aware that it doesn’t always factor in additional costs for baggage, however.

skyscanner.net

Jack’s Flight Club

open image in gallery Your next trip to paradise could be just a few clicks away ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sign up to receive the cheapest flights and discounts for the UK, including discounts, hidden offers and error fares. Flexibility is king here, as many of the deals are last-minute, but if you’re jetting off imminently, there are some incredible deals to be discovered, such as return flights from London to San Francisco for £362 return. Premium members also enjoy early access to all of Jack’s flight alerts, receiving up to four times as many deals.

jacksflightclub.com

British Airways holidays

Recommended by The Independent’s roving travel correspondent, Simon Calder, as having “the highest demonstrable value”, British Airways holidays offer all-inclusive packages combining flights, accommodation and car rentals. While it’s not a discount specialist per se, BA Holidays – the package wing of British Airways – can offer deep discounts for last-minute trips, pairing unsold flights with empty hotel rooms. As well as offering low deposits and flexible repayment plans, bookings also earn Avios points which can be redeemed for future travel, making it a great choice for frequent fliers. Current deals include return flights from London to Los Angeles in September for just £398.

britishairways.com

Holiday Pirates

At Holiday Pirates, a team of travel experts manually search and curate the best value-for-money deals including package holidays, flights, holiday homes, luxury stays and weekend breaks. Holiday Pirates also work with leading travel brands to source exclusive offers that they claim cannot be found elsewhere. Current deals include a seven-night stay on a hillside retreat in Portugal for £489pp including flights, and a 17-night luxury Thailand island hopping trip for £1,451pp including flights and five-star accommodation.

holidaypirates.com

Kayak

open image in gallery Long-haul getaways may be more accessible than you think ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This metasearch engine finds deals based on your trip length, travel time and dates to offer the best flights, hotels, car rental and packages available. Deals currently available on their website include return flights to Prague, Nantes, Cologne and Luxembourg for just £28. You can also sign up to receive price notifications.

kayak.co.uk

Hotel Tonight

Whether you’re seeking basic bed and board to rest your head for the night, or luxury five-star digs, Hotel Tonight is a great place to bag top discounts on last-minute hotels. UK and US users can also receive 10 per cent back in Airbnb credit with every hotel booking they make through the site. Hotel Tonight doesn’t always allow for specific room selections, however, so if you have particular needs, such as an accessible room, it can be a bit hit and miss.

hoteltonight.com

Tui

Similarly to British Airways, Tui may not be a last-minute specialist site, but it’s home to plenty of last-minute deals – and because these are traditional package holidays, you are guaranteed to get flights with baggage, transfers and accommodation. There are currently some exceptional deals on their website for last-minute holidays, including a four-night all-inclusive break in Rhodes for £311pp including flights, reduced from £1,166pp, and seven nights in a junior suite in Tulum for £905pp including flights, reduced from £1,546pp.

tui.co.uk

Lastminute.com

open image in gallery European city breaks can be especially cheap if booking at the right time ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This established site scours the web for the best last-minute flights, hotels, holidays and experiences. Current deals include eight nights in Phuket in a four-star hotel for £699pp including flights, and four nights in a four-star hotel in Lanzarote for £181ppp including flights.

lastminute.com

Travelzoo UK

Winner of the Best Travel Deals Website at the 2024 British Travel Awards, Travelzoo UK vets its travel deals which include exclusive offers on hotels, cruises, flights, packages, theatre tickets and other activities. With more than 30 million subscribers worldwide, registration is required to see deals.

travelzoo.com/uk

Secret Escapes

This free members-only site offers discounts of up to 70 per cent for registered users. It’s a good place to scout high-end discount holidays with experts hand-picking timely deals and securing extras such as room upgrades, spa treatments, meals and discounts.

secretescapes.com

