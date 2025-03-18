Private island and fairytale Highlands castle rank among UK’s best holiday homes
The UK’s seven most remarkable rentals, from Scotland to Somerset
A colourful beach house, a manor house on a private island and a 16th-century castle in Scotland has been named among the best holiday homes in the UK for 2025.
Vrbo, a rental platform in the Expedia Group, revealed the UK’s seven most remarkable holiday homes for the fourth year of its annual rankings.
The holiday homes of the year were chosen from over two million listings on the Vrbo app and included for having guest ratings above 9.8, premier host status, more than three bedrooms and stand-out amenities such as a private pool, cinema or in-home casino.
Affordable country escapes at The Cosh, a converted Dutch barn in the heart of the Cotswolds, come highly recommended by Vrbo. The airy barn with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a balcony from £39 per person per night is ideal for families and travellers “seeking a luxurious and dog-friendly retreat”, said the rental platform.
Devon’s Quarry House, designed by award-winning architect Stan Bolt, offers eight guests coastal views from rolling green hills. Lauded for natural light, a modern kitchen and tranquil Shepherd's Hut, the cosy spot made the UK’s top seven from £49 per person per night.
For a holiday home fit for a king, Kilmartin Castle in Argyll and Bute has five bedrooms for history buffs to tuck in. The castle, originally built in 1550, made the list for having “timeless elegance” and stays from £110 per person per night.
Countryside cottage Smithycroft, just outside in Chard, ranked among the best holiday homes for its traditional thatched roof, cosy atmosphere and touches of modern luxury.
According to Vrbo the three-bedroom property at £52 per person per night “exudes charm from the moment guests arrive”.
In Lancashire, The Natterjack Manor House makes for a grand break with 14 friends. On Vrbo, from £105 per person, per night, the home is primed for socialising with a hot tub, al fresco dining spaces and an outdoor kitchen.
If a coastal escape splashed in colour is more your thing, Vrbo praised Downs Cottage in Deal, Kent, for providing “the perfect escape for families and interior design enthusiasts alike”.
The beachfront five-bedroom home, from £66 per person per night, features a sauna, barbecue and plenty of sand for a summer staycation.
A private island escape in Lancashire also made the list of winners for those looking to host the entire family. Hermitage House, with nine bedrooms, a games room, casino, cinema and private spa, sleeps 24, with prices starting from £82 per person per night.
Vrbo said the unique island home “leaves no stone unturned in providing entertainment” with captivating views of the River Lune.
Larry Plawsky, general manager of Vrbo, said: “Every year, Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year inspire travellers to book their next family holiday, and the 2025 collection is no different.
“The holiday homes on this year’s list reflect the places with amazing guest ratings, experienced and dedicated hosts, and stunning spaces that offer the most requested amenities on Vrbo from private pools to fully equipped entertainment rooms.”
Tim Rosolio, vice president of partner success for Vrbo, added: “Vrbo hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveller’s holiday one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences.”
Vrbo’s UK holiday home of the year list
- The Cosh – Moreton-in-Marsh, the Cotswolds
- Quarry House – Kingsbridge, Devon
- Kilmartin Castle – Kilmartin, Argyll and Bute
- Smithycroft – Chard, Somerset
- The Natterjack Manor House – Morecambe, Lancashire
- Downs Cottage – Deal, Kent
- Hermitage House – Caton, Lancashire
