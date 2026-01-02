Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers are returning to booking with high street travel agents, according to a new survey by Which?.

The consumer champion surveyed more than 2,500 people about their experiences of using a high street travel agent. Some 94 per cent of customers said they were “satisfied”.

When asked why, 60 per cent of people said they wanted to “talk through their options with a real person”, with 36 per cent using a travel agent due to a “complex itinerary”.

Now, Which? has revealed the best travel agents to book your holiday with, from national brands to family-owned shops.

At the top of the table, Trailfinders scored 90 per cent for agents that “go the extra mile” across its 47 shops.

Miles Morgan Travel was close in second with an 87 per cent score and full marks for customer service and the quality of travel provided.

In the north of England, Althams Travel also impressed with “seamless booking experiences” and a “high level of customer care” for a score of 85 per cent.

With an 84 per cent rating, Co-op Travel, Fred Olsen Travel and Hays Travel all followed with five stars respectively for their customer service.

Trailfinders, Miles Morgan Travel, Althams Travel and Hays Travel are all Which? recommended providers (WRP).

According to the consumer champion, Co-op Travel and Fred Olsen are not WRP travel agents because they “wouldn’t commit to never surcharging customers”.

Lower in the rankings, Flight Centre and Virgin Holidays still received a strong score of 76 per cent.

Of the providers surveyed, all received a score of four stars for value for money, found Which?.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel said: “Travel agents offer exceptional customer service and unrivalled travel knowledge, and are well worth considering for your next big holiday.

“It’s a chance to pop down to your local high street, have a cup of tea and chat with someone knowledgeable about where you want to go.”

Boland added: “With any travel agent you use, be sure to check the package you buy is with an ATOL-protected provider on the Civil Aviation Authority website. This ensures your money is safe if you book a package and the operator goes bust.”

