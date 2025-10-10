The five best bars in the world in 2025 as Barcelona featured twice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The definitive guide to the world's most exquisite drinking establishments, The World's 50 Best Bars list, has been unveiled.

Announced at a red-carpet ceremony in Hong Kong, this year's rankings celebrate the pinnacle of high-end mixology and the flourishing global cocktail culture.

Barcelona's vibrant bar scene notably secured two coveted spots within the top five. From Hong Kong to London, these watering holes are truly at the top of their game, offering deluxe experiences.

1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong

The Hong Kong cocktail scene is a big hitter, and last year’s second runner-up, Bar Leone, has claimed the top spot… and first time a bar from Asia has won the title.

With a simplistic approach to bar culture and design, Italian co-founder Lorenzo Antinori has taken the concept of ‘cocktail popolari,’ which translates to ‘cocktails of the people,’ to another level.

The awards describes Bar Leone as a “tribute to the neighbourhood bars of Rome, where locals gather for coffee, aperitivi and casual conversation.”

Expect a warm reception, first-class drinks, and access to the rotating cocktail recipes on the menu to recreate at home.

2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

The ingeniously named Handshake Speakeasy was also ranked the Best Bar in North America, and its dazzling décor is inspired by the prohibition era of the Twenties… along with moody lighting, wood panelling and black and gold interior, its innovative cocktail menu will send you in a spin.

open image in gallery Inside the glamorous Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City ( Handshake Speakeasy/PA )

Moreover, with a choice of two bar experiences for good measure, the basement offers a “more up-tempo experience with a hip-hop soundtrack,” where expertly made craft cocktails include their famous Fig Martini or Three Sips Martini.

3. Sips, Barcelona

When you have Gothic cathedrals as your backdrop and Gaudi’s iconic architecture, Sips makes for a sophisticated cocktail experience to drink in the city’s vibrant cultural scene – and most importantly… a cocktail haven for innovation.

Maintaining its number three position from The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, Sips was also voted The Best Bar in Europe 2025.

And the awards describes their drinks as “a spectacle in themselves, showcasing intricate presentation and bold flavours.”

open image in gallery The interior inside Sips in Barcelona ( Sips/PA )

Highlights include The Nixtamil, which is cited is an experience: “A red fruit reduction is licked from a small mirror, preparing the palate for a mixture of bourbon, corn and miso distillate.” And there you have it.

4. Paradiso, Barcelona

A go-to for cocktail hounds, Paradiso was named The World’s Best Bar in 2022, and worthy of its name… Italian for paradise.

Although to enter utopia, firstly you have to walk through a fridge door in a pastrami shop. Inside, the drinking den features a curved wooden ceiling (said to resemble the inside of a whale) and tropical displays to set the scene for extraordinary concoctions.

open image in gallery The striking cocktail bar inside Paradiso in Barcelona ( Paradiso/PA )

Indeed, the awards say theatricality is a hallmark of the Paradiso experience – describing its serves as multi-sensory experiences. “With each concoction exploring a scientific or cosmic mystery.”

With unusual twists, attention to detail, focus on creativity and fantastic presentation, what are you waiting for?

5. Tayēr + Elementary, London

The UK’s cocktail capital, London boasts four bars in the top 50, with Tayēr + Elementary at number five… and a bar of two halves, each with their own personality.

Elementary stands out for its industrial-style space that’s light and open with a relaxed vibe; serving an array of classic cocktails on tap, alongside high balls and own-label wines and beer.

open image in gallery The long bar at Elementary, Tayer + Elementary in London's East End ( Tayer + Elementary/PA )

Meanwhile, behind a concrete partition sits Tayēr… a moodier cocktail bar with low lighting, and more intimate setting to grab a bar stool at the chef’s table – aka bar station and main centrepiece.

Here, sophisticated cocktails are made to order… while raising your glass to the best of both worlds. Cheers!