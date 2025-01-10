What are the best travel deals to book this January?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Now that Christmas has wrapped up and New Year’s Eve has come and gone, January seems rather uneventful in comparison. Those who have the post-Christmas blues may be seeking out a much-needed dopamine hit, and for some, that is pressing the ‘book now’ button on flights and holiday packages.

Following Sunshine Saturday – the first Saturday in January – the travel industry has seen a huge surge in holiday bookings.

“We’re already seeing interest is high at the start of 2025 and we know January is the most popular time for Brits planning their holidays. Christmas is a distant memory and the UK wintry weather has us pining for holidays to look forward to,” said Martin Nolan from travel search engine and price comparison site Skyscanner.

To celebrate the demand for travel many holiday companies have launched January deals, with sales on package destinations and flights now up and running.

From family holidays during the school holidays to solo city breaks to look forward to in 2025, here is what you need to know about one of the busiest booking periods of the year.

What deals are live this January?

Jet2holidays

open image in gallery myJet2 members can save £100 off holidays per person ( Getty Images )

Jet2holidays has launched a promotion giving customers £90 per person off all holidays that depart from now until 15 November 2026. Those with a myJet2 account have access to an even bigger saving at £100 off per person.

The tour operator also says its ‘Free Child Place Holidays’ are still available, and compatible with the deal, meaning families can look to save across all seasons, even during school holidays.

On the Beach

On the Beach is offering several deals this January, such as free airport lounge access for every five-star holiday booked.

Package holiday deals include a week’s holiday at the four-star Kleopatra Beach in Antalya, Turkey, all-inclusive, including flights leaving from London Gatwick on Wednesday 7 July, costing £452pp.

A week’s holiday at the five-star Kenzi Club Agdal Medina in Marrakech, Morocco, all-inclusive, including flights leaving from London Gatwick on Tuesday 1 July, costing £604pp.

A week’s holiday at the four-star Be Live Adults Only Tenerife in Tenerife, Spain, all-inclusive, including flights leaving from London Gatwick on Tuesday 1 July costing £379pp.

First Choice

First Choice has kicked off its January sale and is offering up to £300 off its most popular package destinations. First Choice has also partnered with the travel agency Byway to offer £100 off any flight-free trip booked between 1 January and 31 January using code “FIRSTCHOICE100” (when spending a minimum spend of £1,000 per booking).

Love Holidays

Loveholidays has launched a sale throughout January.

Running until midnight on 2 February 2025, loveholidays customers can secure up to £450 off selected long haul holidays, up to £300 off selected beach holidays and up to £200 off selected city breaks.

lastminute.com

Online travel retailer lastminute.com has begun a New Year Sale that it says is its biggest winter sale yet.

Holidaymakers can save £100 when spending a minimum of £1,500 using the code “NYEARUK100”, save £200 when spending £2,500 using code “NYEARUK200” and £300 when spending £3,500 using “NYEARUK300”.

The sale ends just before midnight on 17 January and codes can be used only once.

open image in gallery Save up to £300 on travel with lastminute.com ( Getty Images )

Secret Escapes

Those looking to book a holiday this year can save up to 50 per cent with Secret Escapes in its January sale across UK staycations, city and beach trips and international adventures.

British Airways

British Airways is running a sale up until 28 January, with offers on worldwide holidays.

The airline says there are deals to be had on New York flights and luxury holidays to St Lucia as well as savings of up to £500 on business class flights and holidays.

Tui

Tui is running a sale for the first two months of 2025, finishing at midnight on 3 March. Customers can save £100 per booking when spending £1,000 or more, £200 per booking when spending £2,000 or more, and £300 per booking when spending £3,000 or more using the code “SALE” at checkout.

The offer is available on package holidays departing between 1 May 2025 and 31 October 2026.

EasyJet Holidays

EasyJet has launched its ‘Big Orange Sale’ that is currently offering up to £400 off package holidays with millions of free kids places up for grabs, available until 11pm on 4 February using the code “JANSALE”.

The discounts range from saving £50 when spending a minimum of £500 to saving £400 when spending a minimum of £4,000 when travelling before 31 October 2026.

Sandals Resorts

open image in gallery See Grenada for less with Sandals ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sandals have savings of £125 per booking during their ‘Turn of Year Sale’ for Caribbean holidays taken from 2025 up until December 2027.

Quote promo code “SAVE125” when booking seven nights or more to jet off to the likes of St Lucia from £1,699 per adult.

Free No1 Lounge passes are also included at selected airports when booking holidays for 2025 travel dates.

Intrepid

Intrepid currently has its Big Sale on for travellers to save 20 per cent on adventures in 2025.

The sale will run until 30 January for Egyptian adventures, journeys through Central America and wildlife cruises down the Kinabatangan River taken between 10 January and 14 December 2025.

