World’s best airline named in 2025 global ranking

The world’s best airlines for the ultimate in-flight experience have been revealed – and Korean Air has knocked Qatar Airways off the top spot following its eighth win in 2024.

A new ranking by AirlineRatings.com, an aviation safety and product website, ranked the top 25 full-service airlines for 2025 as part of its annual "World’s Best Airlines" awards.

The airlines had to offer a “full-service experience” including meals, snacks and beverages, an economy seat pitch a minimum of 31 inches, lie-flat business class beds, a seven-star safety rating and a strong financial standing to meet the list criteria.

South Korea’s flag carrier airline was awarded the top overall airline of the year title for its “exceptional focus on passenger comfort”, “generous meal portions” and “outstanding economy class”.

Thoughtful touches including slippers and eyemasks, in-flight menus with Western and Korean options and service with a smile cemented the Korean Air’s top spot.

AirlineRatings chief executive Sharon Petersen added: "While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31–32 inches (down from the previous 32–33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend. They have maintained their original seat configuration and a generous 33-34 inch seat pitch, offering passengers a more comfortable experience.”

Simon Calder, the six-foot-tall travel correspondent of The Independent, said: "It’s good that an airline bold enough to offer more space in economy has been recognised. This is a welcome exception to the gradual ‘densification’ of economy on other airlines.

“But extra legroom comes at a premium; when I flew to Seoul last summer, I chose Korean Air’s budget rival, T’Way, because it was so much cheaper.”

Also featured in the top 25, former frontrunner Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific all impressed based on passenger comfort.

The list was compiled from traveller feedback and aviation experts with consistency, safety and financial stability key factors in the best-in-class awards.

As for regional winners, Virgin Australia Regional, delivered an “outstanding travel experience” for its efficiency and customer focus while Vietjet won the best ultra-low-cost carrier award for affordability while maintaining quality.

Ms Petersen said: “These airlines deserve recognition for their excellence in hybrid operations and their innovative offerings. We are proud to be the first aviation media outlet to acknowledge this shift and introduce a dedicated category that celebrates hybrid airlines and their significant positive impact on the travel industry.”

AirlineRatings.com’s top 25 full-service airlines for 2025

Korean Air Qatar Air New Zealand Cathay Pacific Singapore Airlines Emirates Japan Airlines Qantas Etihad Turkish Airlines EVA Air Fiji Airways Virgin Atlantic ANA Aero Mexico Air Caraibes Thai Airways STARLUX Airlines Vietnam Airlines Sri Lankan Airlines Air France KLM (note the airline are trialling a Hybrid model on some routes) Air Calin Air Mauritius Garuda Indonesia

