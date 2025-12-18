Grandad wins huge payout after Benidorm holiday disease left him in a coma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British grandad who ended up in a coma after contracting Legionnaires’ disease while on holiday in Benidorm has been handed an £80,000 compensation payout.

David Marshall, 82, began suffering symptoms of confusion, cough, short breath, kidney pains and vomiting during the holiday at the four-star Hotel Presidente, in July 2020.

But on return to the UK, the dad-of-five and grandad-of-six was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with the bacterial infection, Legionnaire's disease.

With his organs at risk of failing, the pensioner, from Nelson, in Lancs, was placed into a coma for a month and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe.

In six weeks in hospital, he lost more than four stone in weight, before launching legal proceedings against tour operator Jet2 Holidays, through which he booked the £4,212 holiday.

Jet2 denied liability for what happened and the case was set for a trial before at Leeds County Court, but the parties have now agreed an out-of-court settlement, under which Mr Marshall will receive a £80,000 payout.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Marshall, who had travelled on holiday with his wife, Dorothy, 81, son David and his partner Shelley Haythornthwaite, said the ordeal had changed his life.

"The experience has left a lasting mark on me," he said.

“Even five years on, my memory just isn’t what it used to be, and I find myself short of breath far more easily than before.

"However, despite everything, in some respects, I know I’m fortunate, as things could have ended much worse.

"My family went through a terrible time while I was in hospital. It’s deeply upsetting to think of them having to face the possibility that I might not pull through.

"Towards the end of the holiday, I was so unwell that all I wanted was to get home before things got any worse.

“Nothing can ever make up for what I’ve been through, but I just hope that by speaking out others are aware of the signs and symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease and how serious it is.”

open image in gallery David Marshall, who contracted Legionnaire's disease on holiday in Benidorm ( Supplied by Champion News )

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia, which is caused by breathing in water droplets contaminated with Legionella bacteria and can be fatal.

Mr Marshall's solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, Jatinder Paul, said: "Legionnaires’ disease is a devastating illness and can have life-changing or even fatal consequences.

“David and his family remain upset at what happened. While nothing can make up for their ordeal, we’re pleased to have secured this settlement, which compensates David for what he has endured and also ensures he will be able to access any future support he may require.

“Large public buildings with complex water systems - such as hotels - are at a greater risk of the bacteria which causes Legionnaire’s disease. Therefore, it’s vital that all safety measures possible are taken.

“With Benidorm a popular all-year-round destination for Britons, we urge tour operators, who are responsible for ensuring the safety of holidaymakers, to ensure the highest hygiene and safety standards are always upheld.”