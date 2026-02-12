First look at new Belmond train carriage designed by Hollywood legend Baz Luhrmann
The private dining carriage hopes to capture the essence of Baz Luhrmann's cinematic flamboyance – all for the price of £15,000
Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has designed a new carriage for the luxurious Belmond British Pullman train.
Known for visually opulent films such as The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!, Luhrmann has partnered with Oscar-winning production designer Catherine Martin for the project.
Operating as an entirely self-contained compartment within the train, the new carriage, named “Celia”, will be used as a private dining area for up to 12 guests, starting from £15,000.
Belmond British Pullman is a private train, used for day and weekend trips around the UK. It is known for its restored carriages, which evoke the “golden age” of 1920s rail travel.
While other carriages allow fellow passengers to sit with each other, Celia will provide a private dining space alongside a lounge, bar, as well as a separate pantry and kitchen.
On request, a private chef will design customised menus using seasonal British produce.
The carriage is intended to be used for grand banquets and intimate celebrations, or even for theatrical performances or as a dance floor.
Design elements include an elaborate fabric ceiling, veneered marquetry wood designs and velvet upholstered furniture.
It takes inspiration from the British countryside and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream.
This can be seen in its heavy curtains and mystical hand-painted motifs.
Commenting on the carriage, Baz Luhrmann said: “For Catherine and I, creating Celia was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, allowing us to push the boundaries of creativity, luxury, and uniqueness.
“Stepping inside the carriage is like being transported into another world, and one in which guests are invited to become part of the story.
“Celia, at its heart, is a magical mystery tour – a travelling dining experience for friends or an intimate celebration, filled with food, music, wine, laughter, and performance.
“It's a playful and exceptionally unique way to explore the UK, at your own pace and according to your own rhythm and story.”
This is not the first time a filmmaker has designed a carriage for the British Pullman. Further up the train, passengers will find “Cygnus”, a carriage designed by Wes Anderson known for his symmetrical aesthetics and retro set designs.
