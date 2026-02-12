Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has designed a new carriage for the luxurious Belmond British Pullman train.

Known for visually opulent films such as The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!, Luhrmann has partnered with Oscar-winning production designer Catherine Martin for the project.

Operating as an entirely self-contained compartment within the train, the new carriage, named “Celia”, will be used as a private dining area for up to 12 guests, starting from £15,000.

Belmond British Pullman is a private train, used for day and weekend trips around the UK. It is known for its restored carriages, which evoke the “golden age” of 1920s rail travel.

While other carriages allow fellow passengers to sit with each other, Celia will provide a private dining space alongside a lounge, bar, as well as a separate pantry and kitchen.

On request, a private chef will design customised menus using seasonal British produce.

open image in gallery Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ( Hugh Stewart )

The carriage is intended to be used for grand banquets and intimate celebrations, or even for theatrical performances or as a dance floor.

Design elements include an elaborate fabric ceiling, veneered marquetry wood designs and velvet upholstered furniture.

It takes inspiration from the British countryside and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream.

open image in gallery An artist’s interpretation of the new carriage ( Yukiko Noritake )

This can be seen in its heavy curtains and mystical hand-painted motifs.

Commenting on the carriage, Baz Luhrmann said: “For Catherine and I, creating Celia was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, allowing us to push the boundaries of creativity, luxury, and uniqueness.

“Stepping inside the carriage is like being transported into another world, and one in which guests are invited to become part of the story.

“Celia, at its heart, is a magical mystery tour – a travelling dining experience for friends or an intimate celebration, filled with food, music, wine, laughter, and performance.

open image in gallery The Ibis carriage on the British Pullman ( Mark Fox )

“It's a playful and exceptionally unique way to explore the UK, at your own pace and according to your own rhythm and story.”

This is not the first time a filmmaker has designed a carriage for the British Pullman. Further up the train, passengers will find “Cygnus”, a carriage designed by Wes Anderson known for his symmetrical aesthetics and retro set designs.

