Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

First look at new Belmond train carriage designed by Hollywood legend Baz Luhrmann

The private dining carriage hopes to capture the essence of Baz Luhrmann's cinematic flamboyance – all for the price of £15,000

Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann has designed a new train carriage for the British Pullman
Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann has designed a new train carriage for the British Pullman (Hugh Stewart )

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has designed a new carriage for the luxurious Belmond British Pullman train.

Known for visually opulent films such as The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!, Luhrmann has partnered with Oscar-winning production designer Catherine Martin for the project.

Operating as an entirely self-contained compartment within the train, the new carriage, named “Celia”, will be used as a private dining area for up to 12 guests, starting from £15,000.

Belmond British Pullman is a private train, used for day and weekend trips around the UK. It is known for its restored carriages, which evoke the “golden age” of 1920s rail travel.

While other carriages allow fellow passengers to sit with each other, Celia will provide a private dining space alongside a lounge, bar, as well as a separate pantry and kitchen.

On request, a private chef will design customised menus using seasonal British produce.

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin (Hugh Stewart)

The carriage is intended to be used for grand banquets and intimate celebrations, or even for theatrical performances or as a dance floor.

Design elements include an elaborate fabric ceiling, veneered marquetry wood designs and velvet upholstered furniture.

It takes inspiration from the British countryside and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream.

An artist’s interpretation of the new carriage
An artist’s interpretation of the new carriage (Yukiko Noritake)

This can be seen in its heavy curtains and mystical hand-painted motifs.

Commenting on the carriage, Baz Luhrmann said: “For Catherine and I, creating Celia was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, allowing us to push the boundaries of creativity, luxury, and uniqueness.

“Stepping inside the carriage is like being transported into another world, and one in which guests are invited to become part of the story.

“Celia, at its heart, is a magical mystery tour – a travelling dining experience for friends or an intimate celebration, filled with food, music, wine, laughter, and performance.

The Ibis carriage on the British Pullman
The Ibis carriage on the British Pullman (Mark Fox)

“It's a playful and exceptionally unique way to explore the UK, at your own pace and according to your own rhythm and story.”

This is not the first time a filmmaker has designed a carriage for the British Pullman. Further up the train, passengers will find “Cygnus”, a carriage designed by Wes Anderson known for his symmetrical aesthetics and retro set designs.

Read more: The best affordable sleeper train journeys to take in 2026

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in