Belgium airports cancel departing flights for a whole day amid strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airports in Brussels will be cancelling all departing flights on one day next week due to a major national strike disrupting airport operations.

The UK government has warned travellers who may be flying in and out of Belgium of the general strike that is planned for Tuesday 14 October.

The Foreign Office has advised travellers to monitor local news and check with their travel provider regarding potential delays and closures.

It added that, alongside airports, other public transport and some public services are expected to be affected.

“Strike action is an ongoing issue that can cause severe travel disruption across the country and affect international travel,” the Foreign Office said.

“A demonstration is planned for central Brussels,” it added.

“If you are in areas where large gatherings are taking place, remain vigilant and move away quickly if there are signs of disorder. Avoid protests, expect delays on some major roads and follow the advice of the authorities.”

Brussels Airport, the Belgian city’s main aviation hub, put out a statement to say they expect “major disruptions to our airport operations” on Tuesday.

“To ensure the safety of passengers and staff, we have decided, in consultation with the airlines, not to operate any departing flights on 14 October. In the upcoming days, the airlines will contact passengers directly to inform them of their options,” the airport confirmed.

As departing passenger flights are cancelled, cancellations are also possible on some arriving flights, too.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this action,” the airport added.

Brussels’ second airport, South Charleroi, confirmed that it would not be operating both departing and arriving flights on Tuesday.

“Affected passengers who were scheduled to fly via Charleroi on 14 October will be contacted by their airline in the coming days regarding rebooking or a refund,” the airport said.

“We regret the impact of this national strike on our passengers' travel plans and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The national strike was called by a number of trade unions protesting against a savings plan put forward by the Belgian government.

This latest union action comes after general strikes in Belgium in both March and April this year, which also saw severe travel disruption across the entire country.

Read more: New European sleeper train planned from Belgium to Slovakia