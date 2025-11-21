Days of travel chaos expected with Belgian airport and rail strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers to, from and within Belgium face severe disruption in the week ahead as transport unions prepare for another round of walk-outs in protest against government budget cuts. Hundreds of trains will be cancelled from Sunday night, and no planes will take off from Brussels airport on Wednesday.

Rail workers begin a 72-hour strike at 10pm on Sunday 23 November until the last train of the night on Wednesday 26 November. Belgian Railways is preparing a skeleton service, but details are expected to be published only 24 hours ahead.

In Brussels, the local transport organisation Stib says: “We expect major disruptions on our network on Monday 24, Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November due to a three-day national strike against the measures taken by the federal government.

“We will do everything possible to ensure at least a partial service and inform our travellers in real time about the situation on our network. However, we invite everyone who has the possibility to do so to look for alternative solutions to move around Brussels on those days.”

De Lijn, which runs trams and buses in Flanders – including in Bruges and Ghent – warns: “There will be fewer bus and tram services throughout Flanders during the three days of action.” Information on transport that will be running is expected to be published about 36 hours ahead.

Wednesday 26 November will see nationwide protests. All departures from Brussels airport are cancelled for the day as ground staff and security workers walk out.

“We unfortunately expect major disruptions to our airport operations on that day,” passengers are told.

Almost all arrivals are likely to be grounded. British Airways has already cancelled its links between London Heathrow and Brussels for the day.

Marie Helene Ska, general secretary of the Belgian trade union confederation ACV-CSC, said: “This escalating strike strategy is necessary. The alternative – allowing the austerity measures to proceed unchallenged – would mean accepting a fundamental restructuring of Belgium’s social model, transforming it from one of Europe’s more protective welfare states into something far more precarious for working people.”

Further strikes by rail workers – who face a higher retirement age – are planned for the New Year.