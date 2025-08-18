New £218m Essex railway station to open this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new £218 million railway station is on track to open in the UK this autumn.

Beaulieu Park Station in Chelmsford, Essex, is expected to welcome commuters later this year following a two-year multi-million pound construction project.

Operated by Greater Anglia, the station will ferry commuters to and from London Liverpool Street in just 40 minutes.

With three platforms, two car parks and a taxi rank, the stop will be served by the Beaulieu Parkway relief road and the Chelmsford North-East bypass.

The railway hub is the first new station to be built on the Great Eastern Main Line in more than 100 years.

Essex County Council, in collaboration with Chelmsford City Council and Network Rail, secured £218 million of government funding to begin construction in March 2023.

open image in gallery Beaulieu Park will have three platforms, two car parks and a taxi rank ( Network Rail )

According to Essex County Council, Beaulieu Park will “ease pressure on the existing train station and reduce car journeys into the city centre.”

The Beaulieu Park project was originally scheduled for completion in 2026 as part of the new Chelmsford Garden Community.

Chelmsford’s Garden Community has planning permission for 4,350 homes, local shops, health services and the first all-through primary and secondary school in Essex.

Councillor Louise McKinlay said: “Essex is pioneering the type of infrastructure-supported growth that's on the national agenda, being bold and ambitious in our commitment to future-proofing the county and putting investment where it's most needed.

“The new Beaulieu Park station is a testament to this, and the role it will play in transforming travel in this part of Chelmsford and surrounding areas will have a positive impact for years to come.

“The progress being made to build the station is remarkable and I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work to get the project to this stage. I'm very much looking forward to the station opening later this year.”

