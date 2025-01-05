Tourists left out in the cold as Barcelona finally brings in restaurant ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tourists in Barcelona’s historic centre have been left out in the cold.

That’s because visitors in December enjoyed the last days of gas-powered patio heaters before their use was banned in 2025 due to their carbon emissions.

The ban came into force on January 1 and is the culmination of a years-long battle between the city council and restaurateurs who fear a loss of business from customers shunning outdoor seating areas during the winter.

The measure was first introduced in 2018, but the city council allowed for a gradual phasing out, to give time for the hospitality sector to adapt.

Electric heaters with a capacity no greater than 150W/m2 will still be permitted between November 1 and April 30, the city council said in a statement on December 17.

Heated outdoor seating areas are already banned in France, where energy conservation groups calculate that their use in a 75 m2 terrace during the winter months emitted as much CO2 as a car circling the globe three times.

Owners of buildings have been encouraged to improve insulation and banned from installing new coal- or oil-burning furnaces.

open image in gallery Tourists sit on a restaurant terrace as they shelter from the cold with gas heaters, which will be banned due to CO2 emissions from the first day of the new year, in Reial Square of Barcelona, Spain December 29, 2024 ( REUTERS )

An attempt by Madrid to ban heaters in outdoor areas was thwarted last year after a local court ruled that the city council had failed to provide evidence that they contributed to global warming.

Meanwhile, in the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is to drop a proposed ban on smoking in pub and restaurant gardens. Smokers will still be barred from lighting up outside hospitals and schools, under plans first outlined in the summer.

But the government will axe the idea of including pubs and racecourses in the outdoors smoking ban, according to The Sun.

In late August, when the idea first emerged, the prime minister said action was needed to reduce the burden of smoking-related disease on the NHS and the taxpayer.

open image in gallery Protesters shoot water from water guns at tourists during a protest against mass tourism in Barcelona, Spain, July 6, 2024 ( REUTERS )

In July last year thousands of Barcelona residents squirted diners in tourist areas with water during a protest against mass tourism.

The Spanish locals chanted “tourists go home” with placards that read “Enough! Let’s put limits on tourism” in the demonstration against overtourism.

Video footage shows holidaymakers dining outside popular squares in the city being doused with water pistols and cordoned off using hazard tape by a crowd of almost 3,000.