Bali authorities have issued new guidelines to address “misbehaviour” among foreign tourists in a bid to protect the Indonesian island’s cultural integrity, including a rule prohibiting menstruating women from entering sacred temple areas.

The rules, issued by Bali governor I Wayan Koster on 24 March, include respecting sacred sites, dressing modestly, behaving politely, paying a tourist levy online, using licensed guides and accommodations, following traffic laws, and exchanging currency at authorised outlets.

Governor Koster said: “We issued a similar regulation before, but as things change, we need to adapt. This ensures that Bali’s tourism remains respectful, sustainable, and in harmony with our local values.”

According to the new guidelines, prohibitions include entering sacred temple areas without permission, littering, using single-use plastics, inappropriate behaviour, working without permits, and illegal activities. Mr Koster said: “I am implementing this circular as an immediate measure to regulate foreign tourists while they are in Bali.”

The new guidelines advise that foreign tourists “should observe and honour Balinese customs, traditions, and cultural practices, especially during ceremonies” and “dress appropriately when visiting temples, tourist attractions, or public spaces”.

Under the new guidelines, “tourists are expected to wear modest and respectful clothing”. The mayor has also asked visitors to Bali to “behave respectfully whether at religious sites, restaurants, shopping areas, or public roads”.

Mr Koster also said that “tourists who fail to pay the tourist levy will be denied access to attractions, and those caught violating the regulations will face legal consequences in accordance with Indonesian law”.

File. Tourists in Bali are not allowed to 'climb sacred trees or monuments — this includes taking inappropriate or nude photos at religious sites', according to new guidelines

The new guidelines mention that foreign tourists are not allowed to “enter sacred temple areas unless they are worshippers wearing traditional Balinese attire”. It adds: “Menstruating women are also prohibited from entering these areas.”

Tourists are also not allowed to “climb sacred trees or monuments – this includes taking inappropriate or nude photos at religious sites”.

Use of single-use plastics – plastic bags, styrofoam, plastic straws, and plastic-packaged drinks” have also been banned.

File. Performers dance in the rain during a Balinese kecak and fire dance for tourists at the Uluwatu temple in Uluwatu, Bali, on 8 March 2024

Bali is also banning “swearing”, and has asked tourists to avoid “causing disturbances, or being rude to locals, officials, or fellow tourists”. The mayor also said that “sharing hate speech or misinformation on social media is also prohibited”.

Mr Koster said: “Bali is a beautiful, sacred island, and we expect our guests to show the same respect that we extend to them.”

Mr Koster’s announcement comes just days before Nyepi – Bali’s sacred day of silence – set for Saturday, 19 March 29 this year. During the 24-hour period from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday, everyone, including tourists, must remain indoors.

File. Tourists ride their surfboards at the beach in Uluwatu, Badung regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Use of single-use plastics – plastic bags, styrofoam, plastic straws, and plastic-packaged drinks have been banned on the island by authorities

“We have prepared a special team to conduct an operation. Foreign tourists who are naughty will be immediately dealt with firmly,” the governor was quoted as saying by The Bali Sun.

He also said that Bali’s civil service police unit will closely monitor tourist behaviour and ensure compliance with the new cultural guidelines.

Bali has been struggling with issues of overtourism and misbehaving travellers for years. In 2023, officials considered introducing a tourist tax to discourage “cheap tourists who tend to cause a lot of problems”. In 2019, Mr Koster suggested that authorities should just “send them home” after an Instagram influencer couple was caught on camera splashing themselves with holy water at a temple.

Also, in recent years, a Russian man apologised after posing semi-naked on a sacred site, while a Russian woman was deported for taking nude photos in front of a sacred tree.

In 2024, Indonesia saw a significant rise in international tourism, with 13.9 million visitors compared to 11.68 million in 2023, according to the country’s tourism ministry data.