Bali moves ahead with banning private beaches

Bali is moving forward with plans to ensure all private beaches remain accessible to the public.

Concern is growing over commercial development on the Indonesian island that is making it increasingly difficult for local people to access beaches, which are used important religious ceremonies.

Governor I Wayan Kostor submitted draft legislation on beach and shoreline protection to the Bali Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) on 17 November to ensure that public access to the island’s beaches is protected.

Mr Koster said Bali’s beaches are “highly important” for local communities as sites for religious ceremonies, as well as social spaces.

According to the local press, the governor criticised commercial operations for restricting access to shorelines across the island.

“Access to the beach for Segara Kerthi or Pakelem [religious] ceremonies is becoming increasingly limited,” he said.

“Some hotel and villa operators are blocking public access, prohibiting residents from performing religious activities or carrying out inappropriate activities on the shoreline during important ceremonies.”

Mr Koster said the new regulation aims to “restore Bali’s beaches to their original purpose” and prevent tourist operations from imposing illegal restrictions.

“It’s as if those who build hotels or villas think they own the beach and the sea,” he added.

“They dictate what people can and cannot do, even though they only own land near the shore, not the beach or the ocean itself.”

Mr Koster stated that the Balinese government intends to debate the proposed legislation swiftly, with the aim of passing it before the end of 2025.

The 2016 Presidential Regulation on shoreline boundaries states that beaches – defined as land along the shoreline extending at least 100m inland from the highest tide line – are public spaces belonging to the state and cannot be privatised.

Despite this, many luxury hotels and villas in popular tourist destinations have claimed adjoining beaches are private and attempted to restrict access to local people.

In recent years, there have been numerous instances of local people and tourists being ejected from beaches by hotel management for alleged “trespassing”.

