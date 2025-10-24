Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourist taxes in the Balearic Islands could be increased to £13 a day in the peak summer months under new proposals.

The action was suggested by the CCOO (Workers’ Commissions Union) at a conference on Thursday, 23 October.

The union wants to see the islands’ Sustainable Tourism Tax increased to €15 (£13) per day in July and August, when Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca are under higher pressure due to the influx of tourists.

“This is not an increase aimed at raising revenue, but rather a deterrent, so that the Balearic Islands send a clear message to the world that there is no room for more people here during the high season," said José Luís García, the general secretary of CCOO, Balearic newspaper Ultima Hora reported.

While the union admits that a tax rise might not prevent high numbers of tourists from visiting, the additional revenue could be allocated to improvements in workplace welfare, vocational training and housing policies.

The highest rate of visitor tax is currently €4 (£3.49), with lower levies charged to those staying in less expensive hotels or hostels.

The proposal comes only a day after the Balearic parliament rejected the consideration of a bill to double the tax to €8 (£7) at the highest rate..

The CCCO also called for a temporary pause on the creation of new tourist accommodation, instead suggesting the gradual replacement of outdated facilities.

“To reduce summer overcrowding, it's not enough to curb demand; we must also act on supply,” Mr García added.

A similar policy has just been implemented in Palma de Mallorca, after the city enforced a ban on any new tourist rentals being created.

The CCOO also said that housing is a key issue across the islands, and has urged limiting rental prices and creating a public housing portfolio of 40,000 homes.

The portfolio would comprise buildings seized from banks or large housing owners, empty properties and new builds, financed by the tourist tax revenues and a two per cent increase in the regional housing budget.

“In Spain, we built more housing than France and Germany combined until the real estate bubble burst, with the consequences we all know. More than building, it's about limiting prices, and until we do that, we won't reverse the situation,” Mr García said.

Alongside housing, the union is also worried about the environmental state of the islands, and has suggested a reduction of cruise ships and setting limits on flight frequencies during the high season, while increasing them in the low season to try to even out tourist numbers.

CCOO head of economy Mariàngels Aguiló said at the conference: “It is essential to be able to influence the number of arriving tourists and their distribution throughout the year.”

