How to get up to $1,000 of onboard credit with Azamara Cruises

Passengers can earn up to $1,000 (£790) in onboard credit on select sailings with cruise line Azamara.

The luxury small cruise ship brand is offering the deal on bookings made up to 31 March 2025 for select voyages departing between 6 January 2025 and 11 May 2026.

You need to spend a lot on the more expensive Azamara cabins to get the full credit though.

Cruisers earn $200 (£158) of onboard credit per cabin when booking a Club Interior, $400 (£316) on a Club Oceanview, $500 (£395) on a Club Balcony and Club Balcony Plus, while you will only get the full $1,000 when booking a suite.

The credit will expire if not used by 10pm on the last evening of the voyage.

There are four ships to choose from in the Azamara fleet.

Azamara Journey can accommodate 690 passengers, while Pursuit and Quest have space for 702 and 704, respectively.

Azamara Onward has capacity for 688 passengers with lower berths or 826 passengers with all berths.

The capacity makes Azamara a small ship provider and means it can often reach smaller islands and provide a more intimate experience.

The credit can be used to purchase shore excursions and other items such as spa services and specialty dining.

Itineraries include a 12-night Northern Cities Voyage aboard Azamara Journey that departs on 1 June 2025.

It leaves from Lisbon and includes an overnight stay in Rotterdam before sailing through Germany’s Kiel Canal en route to Wismar and the picturesque seaside views of Helsingborg before disembarking in Copenhagen.

Prices start from £2,899 for a Club Interior cabin or £3,779 for a Club Veranda cabin. All the suites are sold out.

Another option is an 11-night Gems of the Adriatic and Aegean Voyage aboard Azamara Pursuit. It departs from Venice on 22 July 2025 and includes long 10-hour stops in destinations such as Koper in Slovenia, Dubrovnik in Croatia and Santorini in Greece – giving you plenty of time to explore.

Prices start from £2,619 per person for a Club Interior cabin, while suite rates start from £6,159 per person.

All Azamara fares include room service, a selection of alcoholic drinks, unlimited self-service laundry and tips.

The deals are part of ‘wave season’, when cruise brands offer incentives for passengers to travel during the colder winter months.

For example, Celebrity is offering up to $600 (£474) of onboard credit and 35 per cent off a first and second passenger on bookings made up to 19 December, while Princess has reduced its deposits to £50 per person (rather than 15 per cent of the cruise fare) until 3 March 2025.