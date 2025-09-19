Drivers warned they face bankruptcy if they evade Ulez fines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers who consistently refuse to pay Ultra-low Emission Zone (Ulez) fines could face bankruptcy, Transport for London (TfL) has warned. The transport authority is intensifying its crackdown on a "specific group of drivers" accumulating substantial Ulez debts.

A significant 94 per cent of all Ulez debt is attributed to individuals with at least four outstanding penalty charge notices (PCNs). TfL stated it "continues to ramp up its efforts to deliver stronger enforcement," which in "extreme cases" could result in "bankruptcy proceedings" for those who fail to settle their payments.

Further enforcement measures could include ensuring debts are cleared before a property is sold, and recovering money directly from an individual’s earnings via their employer. In an effort to boost compliance, TfL is also trialling new styles and formats for its PCNs, aiming to better explain the process and encourage more recipients to pay.

The authority said it was deploying an “intelligence-led approach” which included tracking evaders down to different addresses and more effective data sharing with national bodies such as the Department for Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

open image in gallery Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said the Ulez scheme is not about raising money (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

This led to around £16.5 million of debt related to road-user charges and penalties being recovered between January and June, according to TfL.

More than 530 vehicles were seized by enforcement agents over that period.

Alex Williams, TfL’s chief customer and strategy officer, said: “With 97% of vehicles seen driving in London now Ulez compliant, only a very small minority of vehicles now don’t meet the standards.

“Most drivers who have vehicles that are liable for the charge are responsible and pay it.

“It is only a small group of persistent evaders who fail to do so.

“We want to make it clear that if you receive a penalty charge for driving in the zone, you should not ignore it.

“Your penalty will progress to enforcement agents to recover what you owe, and there is a risk that your vehicle and other items of property will be removed.”

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan extended the Ulez from everywhere within the North and South Circular roads to cover all London boroughs on August 29 2023, creating the world’s biggest pollution charging zone.

For petrol cars to meet the Ulez requirement, they must generally have been first registered after 2005.

Most diesel cars must have been registered after September 2015 to be exempt.

Most vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards and do not benefit from exemptions are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee for entering the Ulez.

Non-payment can lead to a PCN, which can escalate up to £280 if ignored.

At the end of the last financial year, the total value of unpaid Ulez PCNs was £789.1 million.

This included money expected to be paid as well as amounts owed by persistent evaders.