Avanti West Coast strikes suspended for next three Sundays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail passengers on the West Coast main line will be spared strike disruption for the next three Sundays.

Avanti West Coast train managers are in dispute over payment for rest-day working.

In a series of stoppages since New Year’s Eve, hundreds of thousands of passengers hoping to travel between London Euston, the West Midlands, northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland have had their plans wrecked.

Sunday walkouts are due to continue to June. But the RMT union has now suspended the next three strikes. The union’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “Industrial action has forced Avanti to engage seriously with this dispute.

“This breakthrough has been achieved through the strength and determination of our members.

“As a result, strike action has been suspended to allow space for constructive talks. We are fully committed to using the next three weeks productively to secure a negotiated settlement in good faith.

“However, Avanti must demonstrate a real willingness to compromise if it wants to avoid an escalation of this dispute in the coming weeks and months.”

Previously the RMT suspended two strike days in January. But walkouts resumed when talks failed to make progress.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We are pleased the RMT has suspended strike action for the next three weekends.

“This means that tickets will be back on sale for the dates concerned and we will be able to operate our normal Sunday timetable.

“We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve this dispute and will continue to work together to find a resolution.”

The breakthrough came shortly after the train drivers’ union, Aslef, announced strikes on London’s Elizabeth line and Hull Trains.