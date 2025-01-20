Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Greece have arrested two women for allegedly stealing other passengers’ luggage from the baggage claim area in Athens’ international airport.

Airport police said in a statement the two Greek women were arrested last Tuesday evening on suspicion of having stolen at least eight suitcases since November.

Authorities said the women allegedly carried out the thefts after landing on domestic flights.

It said a police search of their home in Athens found suitcases containing clothes, shoes, wallets, hats, purses and eyeglasses, as well as small amounts of cash in various currencies, including Angolan kwanza, Bulgarian lev, Polish zlotys, South African rand, Russian rubles and Swedish krona.T

The two women, who were not identified in accordance with Greek law, were to appear before a prosecutor for a preliminary court hearing.

Earlier this year London police released an image of a man in connection with the theft of a family’s luggage from Gatwick Airport.

open image in gallery CCTV appeal after luggage stolen from Gatwick ( Sussex Police )

The suitcase, which contained Apple gadgets, laptops, house keys, a wallet with bank cards, Sony headphones, and scuba diving equipment, was taken while the family checked in at the airport’s South Terminal.

The man has been described as being in his 30s with a beard. He had been wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, black trainers, and a dark or brown baseball cap.

Police believe he boarded a bus to Crawley after the theft of the suitcase and attempted to use the stolen bank cards in the Langley Green area.

The alleged theft occurred between 11.35am and 11.50 am on 12 December at check-in area A. Officers have since reviewed CCTV footage and are urging the public to help identify the suspect.