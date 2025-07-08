Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greece closes top tourist attraction as heatwave scorches country

Temperatures are expected to reach 42 Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday

Rich Booth
Tuesday 08 July 2025 04:39 EDT
Comments
Tourist with umbrellas wait outside the Acropolis of Athens, on Monday , July 7, 2025
Tourist with umbrellas wait outside the Acropolis of Athens, on Monday , July 7, 2025 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Acropolis in Athens to close temporarily due to heatwave, Greek officials have said.

Greece's culture ministry on Tuesday ordered a partial closure of the Acropolis, the country's top monument, to protect visitors amid heatwave conditions. Temperatures in the country are expected to reach 42 Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, with a maximum of 38 Celsius in Athens

The ministry in a statement said the site would be closed from 1:00 to 5:00 pm (1000 to 1400 GMT) "for the safety of workers and visitors, owing to high temperatures."

The news comes after authorities in Greece imposed mandatory work breaks in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40C, with the heatwave forecast to last until Thursday.

The Labour Ministry ordered the work stoppage, from midday to 5pm, for outdoor manual labour and food delivery services, primarily in central Greece and on several islands.

Employers were also asked to offer remote work options.

No emergency measures were implemented in Athens, and the current hot spell - following sweltering temperatures across Europe - is not considered unusual.

Greek authorities say they are taking long-term steps to address the effects of climate change, including the deployment this summer of a record number of firefighters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in