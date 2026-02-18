New visa rules make visiting this West Asian country even easier
Travellers can stay for as long as 180 days
Armenia has scrapped its visa entry requirements for the first half of 2026, making it easier than ever to explore the country.
The West Asian destination often draws visitors to its rich heritage and religious sites such as Etchmiadzin, which is considered the world's oldest cathedral.
Its capital, Yerevan, featured on Independent’s Travel Go-To Guide for 2026.
If Simon Calder’s recommendation convinced you to visit, it is now more straightforward than ever.
Until 1 July 2026, nationals of 113 countries are exempt from its visa requirement.
Those with a British passport, along with travellers from places such as the US, the EU and the UAE can visit without obtaining a visa.
Travellers can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within a one year period.
The country has slackened its entry requirements in order to boost tourism and encourage more spontaneous travel, such as short city breaks, family visits, business trips and longer adventures.
Lusine Gevorgyan, chairman of the tourism committee of Armenia, said: “This decision is a clear invitation to travellers around the world. Armenia is open and welcoming, and we look forward to sharing our culture, landscapes and hospitality with more visitors throughout 2026.
“With its ancient monasteries, dramatic mountain scenery, vibrant food scene and rich traditions, Armenia offers travellers a unique blend of history and modern life.
“From exploring Yerevan’s cafe culture and museums to discovering hiking trails and Unesco World Heritage sites, the country provides diverse experiences year-round.
