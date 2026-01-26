Andy Murray’s luxury Scottish hotel is getting a major renovation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renovation plans have been revealed at Andy Murray’s luxury Scottish hotel, including new restaurants and improved visitor access.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and his wife, Kim, bought the £1.8m Cromlix House more than 12 years ago, transforming it into a five-star hotel near his hometown of Dunblane, Stirlingshire.

The tennis champion is now overseeing the construction of two new restaurants on the estate.

Cromlix will be closed for the first half of this year for work on the 60-cover main hotel restaurant, which will be glass-fronted and house a state-of-the-art kitchen.

open image in gallery A rendering of the new glass-fronted restaurant ( Cromlix )

The restaurant will sit alongside the original brick wall of the main lawn, overlooking the estate’s gardens. Menus will include locally sourced produce, much of it grown in the hotel’s kitchen garden.

A second, more intimate restaurant is also being constructed, intended for fine dining. The hotel’s current restaurant, The Glasshouse, will become a dedicated afternoon tea and event space.

open image in gallery Andy Murray and his wife Kim oversaw major renovations in 2023 ( Cromlix )

“I’m really excited about this next phase for Cromlix,” Kim Murray said.

“The Glasshouse, our current restaurant, has been doing really well and is fully booked most of the time, but the space lacks a bit of personality and doesn’t deliver aesthetically in the same way that the rest of the hotel does.”

Three new suites and a wellness cottage will also be added to the hotel’s offering.

Applications submitted to the local council also reveal plans to improve visitor access.

The statement from Cromlix’s architect says the estate has two access points to the current car park. Renovations would include the relocation of existing gate pillars to widen its entrance.

open image in gallery The bar at Cromlix ( Cromlix )

“This will enable an improved route for buses and larger vehicles, reducing the potential risk of collision or damage to the pillars,” the application states, according to The Times.

“The pillars are C-listed as part of the curtilage of the House Hotel listing status. By relocating them along the access route to provide a wider entrance, there will be an increased clear width between them.”

Cromlix was given a full makeover in 2023 after Murray took back the hotel to self-management. Improvements included a full overhaul of bedrooms, bathrooms and the common areas of the hotel.

After the next round of renovations, the hotel is scheduled to reopen on 15 May 2026.

