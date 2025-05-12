Tenerife’s natural reserve proposes limit on tourist numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A scenic nature reserve in Tenerife could be set to introduce limits on its visitor numbers in a bid to protect its natural heritage and fragile ecosystem.

A local council in Tenerife has passed a motion aimed at restricting tourist access, particularly by private vehicles, to Anaga Rural Park, a highland of mountains in the northern region of the island.

The park is a biosphere reserve that is home to a wealth of native species across its sharp peaks and deep valleys, from invertebrates to Canary Island spurges, as well as tiny settlements of people living off small-scale farming.

The motion received broad backing across the council chamber, which advocates for a more sustainable tourism management model in the natural area, the Canarian Weekly reports.

Carmen Peña, a councillor at the City Council of San Cristobal de la Laguna, was behind the proposal and has stressed that the matter is urgent, calling on local authorities to respond to environmental and conservational threats to the park brought on by tourist numbers.

The council’s motion is urging the Cabildo de Tenerife, the island’s governing body, to introduce infrastructure that would establish a daily cap on visitor numbers, to help the park meet its conservation goals.

The proposal says the main aim is to safeguard the biodiversity of the park, while also honouring local life, traditional land uses, while balancing this with tourist interest.

Ms Peña said the park’s policies for use and management already require the council to initiate measures to make sure the site is protected.

The approved motion will now set the foundations for future regulations and changes to try and stop issues caused by large numbers of visitors.

Regulation of visitors at Tenerife’s other popular natural sites has already been introduced to lessen the blow from large swathes of tourists.

In April, the Cabildo de Tenerife announced an online reservation system for certain, more advanced trails around the Unesco Heritage site of Teide National Park.

The park features the Teide-Pico Viejo stratovolcano that, at 3,718m, is the highest peak in Spanish territory, making for a spectacular view of its volcanic landscape and towering height.

Tourists to Tenerife will often visit this giant natural landmark, home to small creatures like the Tenerife lizard, which are unique to the area.

The council opened access on foot to the trails leading to the peak of Teide National Park for mountain federations and authorised tourism professionals and companies that must meet a series of requirements, such as a permit and certain equipment.

Access will be permitted to those registered in the Canary Islands Government's Tourism Registry under the headings of hiking, mountaineering, and/or trekking activities, with accredited guides with the necessary qualifications.

The online reservation system has been set up “to preserve the natural environment and control the influx of people.”

Environmentalist groups in the Canary Islands have called out tourists for harming the protected terrain at Teide, after videos show visitors straying off the trail and climbing over the rock formations.

