Passengers scramble onto wing of American Airlines plane after cabin fills with smoke

Passengers on an American Airlines regional jet scrambled onto the plane's wing during an evacuation after smoke was seen in the cabin.

A video taken by Sean O’Conor, a passenger on the flight, who had just evacuated the CRJ-900 aircraft showed passengers leaving the plane via the emergency exit doors and stepping out onto the plane wing after landing in Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday.

People could be seen hopping off the wing onto the tarmac, with some passengers and crew helping others down. One passenger was seen leaving the plane with a dog in his arms.

The camera panned to the front of the jet, where the captain was standing at the top of the built-in stairs, which deploy from the door, talking to someone in a high-vis jacket.

A crowd of people who appeared to have already evacuated were standing far away from the jet.

“Here’s our flight into Augusta and we’ve evacuated and climbed out onto the wing,” Mr O’Conor can be heard saying in the video.

“Smelled like the brakes were burning or something, the cabin was filled with smoke.”

“Looks like everybody’s safe, and, uh, welcome to Augusta.”

The American Airlines’ brand American Eagle flight 5406, operated by PSA Airlines, departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina for a 55-minute flight on Tuesday, 1 April.

However, shortly after landing at Augusta Regional Airport in Georgia at around 9.50am, the plane was evacuated.

American Airlines said the plane experienced a "maintenance issue after landing safely in Augusta.”

“All passengers deplaned and were escorted to the airport terminal,” the airline said in a statement.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes three weeks after another American Airlines flight had to evacuate its passengers via the wing after clouds of smoke surrounded the aircraft.

The flight from Colorado to Dallas had to divert mid-journey to Denver, landing safely after the crew reported engine vibrations.

While taxiing to the gate, an engine on the Boeing 737-800 caught fire, the FAA said.

After the 172 passengers and six crew members were evacuated, 12 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.