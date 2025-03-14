Jump to content
American Airlines plane catches fire on runway as passengers flee via the wing

Dramatic evacuation caught on camera after aircraft forced to land

Joanna Whitehead
Friday 14 March 2025 05:07 EDT
Comments
Twelve people were taken to hospital after an American Airlines flight caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday.

Passengers on the Boeing 737-800 were forced to evacuate via slides after the incident.

Dramatic photos and video show passengers standing on the plane’s wing as smoke surrounds the aircraft.

Flight 1006 departed Colorado Springs Airport bound for Dallas Fort Worth, but was forced to land in Denver after crew reported engine vibrations, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The pilot notified air traffic controllers in Denver that the plane was experiencing engine issues, but that it was not an emergency, according to air traffic control audio.

“American 10,006, uh, 1006 – just to verify: not an emergency still, correct?” the controller asked in audio captured on LiveATC.net.

Passengers stand on the wing of the American Airlines Boeing 737-800
Passengers stand on the wing of the American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (Courtesy of Branden Williams/AFP)

“Nah, we just have a high engine vibration so we are cruising slower than normal,” the pilot said.

But several minutes later after the plane landed, someone on the radio yelled “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday! Mayday! Engine fire!”

After evacuating via the wing, passengers reach the ground using slides.

Airline officials confirmed that the 172 passengers and six crew members were then transported to the terminal.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but twelve passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement, American Airlines said: “We thank our crew members, DEN [Denver International Airport] team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority.”

There was no immediate clarification on the reason for the fire.

Firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, an airport spokesperson said. The FAA said it will investigate.

The news follows a spate of aviation disasters and close calls stoking fears about air travel, despite flying remaining a very safe mode of transport.

Recent on-the-ground incidents have included a plane that crashed and flipped over upon landing in Toronto and a Japan Airlines plane that clipped a parked Delta plane while it was taxiing at the Seattle airport.

