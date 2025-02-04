Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you are after a holiday with plenty of drama, Ambassador Cruise Line’s new soap-themed sailings could be the ideal itineraries for you.

The British brand has launched five cruises that will host “In Conversation With” sessions featuring stars from soaps such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale and even Brookside.

Passengers will hear behind-the-scenes stories and experiences from the celebrities while onboard and can get their own photo.

The first soap-themed sailing features Claire Sweeney, who played Lindsey Corkhill in former Channel 4 show Brookside before going on to appear in Coronation Street, star in the West End and feature on Celebrity Big Brother.

She will be sailing aboard Ambition for its 14-night Land of the Northern Lights cruise that departs 23 February 2025, with prices starting from £799 per person.

Read more: The best adult-only cruises

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Catherine Tyldesley – Eva Price in ITV’s Coronation Street – will be aboard Ambition for its Emerald Isle Odyssey around Ireland. It departs on 25 October 2025 for five nights from £329 per person.

Emmerdale fans can meet Dean Andrews, who played Will Taylor in the soap, on Ambassador’s Hidden Gems of France, Spain & Portugal cruise in March.

He is also known for playing detective Ray Carling in BBC show Life on Mars.

This 12-night cruise departs on 9 March 2025 and visits four diverse ports including the historic town of Getxo, Le Verdon in the wine region of Bordeaux and Portugal’s vibrant capital Lisbon. Prices start from £799 per person.

Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the soap since 2000, will be on Ambassador’s Ambition ship for the A Taste of Ireland sailing.

This four-night sailing departs on 11 April 2025, and includes a stop in Cobh and Liverpool. Prices start at £309 per person.

Read more: Royal Caribbean unveils Eurovision-themed sailings

Meanwhile, Beverley Callard, known for her long-running role as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street as well as appearances in the BBC’s Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and ITV’s Loose Women, will feature on Ambience for Ambassador’s France, Portugal and Spain Adventure along the Atlantic coastline.

The 14-night sailing leaves on 20 September 2025, with prices starting from £1,269 per person.

Previous “In Conversation With” cruises with Ambassador have hosted comedian Tim Vine, Olympic gold medallist Tessa Sanderson and X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

Bob McGowan, chief experience officer for Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We’re delighted to welcome some of the stage and screen’s best-loved stars onboard as we look to offer even more cherished ‘Ambassador moments’ to passengers travelling with us in 2025.

“Since Ambassador sailed for the very first time in 2022, we have proudly hosted a diverse range of famous personalities onboard, and the 2025 lineup has been carefully chosen to ensure there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy when with us.”

Read more: The best mini-cruises for 2025