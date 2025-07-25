First look: Luxury hotel brand Aman opens doors to Italian mountain retreat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotel group Aman has opened the doors to a luxury mountain retreat in the heart of Italy’s snowcapped Dolomites.

Aman Rosa Alpina, in the village of San Cassiano, will welcome guests for the first time today (Thursday 24 July).

The property has been run by the Pizzinini family since 1939 under the name Rosa Alpina. Hugo and Ursula Pizzinini will remain at the helm of the establishment, stating that the partnership with Aman will allow them to “celebrate their family legacy and three generations of hospitality.”

Aman Rosa Alpina has 51 rooms and suites, with the Aman Suite being the largest. It comprises two king bedrooms, ensuite bathrooms with steam showers, a dining area and a large terrace. For families or large groups, some interconnecting suites are available.

open image in gallery The infinity pool overlooking the mountain vistas at Aman Rosa Alpina ( Aman Resorts )

The hotel’s design includes expansive balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows, providing unrivalled views of the Dolomites. Inside the rooms, guests will find glass-enclosed fireplaces and large walk-in wardrobes.

The interiors incorporate local craftsmanship and natural materials while maintaining the brand’s signature minimalist design principles.

open image in gallery Aman Rosa Alpina has 51 suites and bedrooms ( Aman Resorts )

The reopened retreat also includes new dining experiences. The Grill offers wood-fired meats, fish and pizza, while Japanese restaurant Akiri will bring Shabu Shabu hot pots to Italy.

Guests can also make reservations in the wine library for private dinners or expert-led tastings, while the Cigar Lounge will allow guests to enjoy premium cigars and aged spirits in an intimate setting.

Aman has installed a new, two-level spa, complete with treatment suites, hydrotherapy pools, a sauna and a 20-metre outdoor infinity pool. Here, guests will also be able to find the fitness centre and yoga studio, plus a hair and nail salon.

open image in gallery Aman Rosa Alpina has a minimalist interior ( Aman Resorts )

For families staying at the hotel, the Kids and Teens Room will keep younger visitors occupied, as will the three private cinema rooms.

Visitors can use Aman Alpine Rosa as a base for hikes or tours in the summer and autumn. In the winter, the Dolomiti Superski is open, complete with 745 miles of slopes and 450 ski lifts.

The hotel has a dedicated ski butler to ensure guests have the correct equipment. On returning from the slopes, guests can utilise the heated boot racks and storage facilities in the ski lounge.

Aman Rosa Alpina is now open, welcoming guests until 12 October 2025, and again for the 2025-26 winter season (beginning 4 December 2025).

