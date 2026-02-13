Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Merlin Entertainments will not go ahead with a trial to change eligibility for disability access passes at its theme parks following outrage from people with autism and ADHD.

The company had planned to introduce new rules for its Ride Access Pass (RAP) over the February half-term to reduce queue times at parks including Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures and Legoland Windsor.

Merlin uses disability access card provider Nimbus Disability to verify additional needs.

Nimbus recently updated its “standing and queuing” card section into two separate categories: “difficulty standing” (people who physically cannot stand for long periods of time) and “difficulty with crowds” (people who find queuing or crowds distressing due to neurodivergence, mental health conditions, or sensory processing needs).

Those who have “difficulty with crowds” would no longer be eligible for RAP use under the trial.

This would have excluded people with autism and ADHD from using the disability access passes designed to allow people who have trouble queuing, disabilities or medical conditions to have easier access to the rides.

After “extensive feedback”, Merlin said it will “not be proceeding with the trial at this time”.

In an email to RAP users, Rob Smith, Merlin Entertainments chief operating officer, said: “As part of our efforts to improve the RAP, we proposed a half-term trial with reduced criteria. But, after receiving extensive feedback from you all, with diverse and opposing views put forward, we believe it’s important to pause and fully reflect on what you’ve shared.”

Smith added: “For those who were impacted by our recent announcement, we are sorry. We will keep listening, learning and improving. Our commitment to supporting our guests with accessibility needs remains our absolute focus.”

Merlin theme parks will continue using existing RAP criteria, including the Access Card “crowd” symbol, after a petition signed by more than 25,000 people called on the company to reconsider the decision.

Martin Austin MBE, managing director of Nimbus Disability, said: “We recently updated the symbols on the Access Card following a two-year trial we initiated due to increased demand, and Merlin Entertainments has been considering how these criteria relate to its Ride Access Pass. It is for operators to decide how to tailor support to guests with additional needs, based on the specifics of their venues.

“Accessibility is constantly evolving and improving, and we welcome Merlin’s willingness to listen to feedback, and commitment to explore ways to improve the experience they offer disabled guests.”

