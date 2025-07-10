New study shows all-inclusive holidays to top destinations are going up in price

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All-inclusive family package holidays booked from the UK have been getting more expesive, according to new data that has shown a surge in prices at some summer hotspots favoured among Brits.

Figures collected by TravelSupermarket for the BBC show that the top five most-searched holiday destinations – Spain, Greece, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal – have all experienced price rises

Trips to the UAE have seen the largest spike in price, rising 26 per cent from £1,210 in August 2024, to £1,525 in August 2025.

The figures are based on online searches made on TravelSupermarket from 18 April to 17 June, for all-inclusive, seven-night family holidays in August 2025, compared it to the same month in 2024.

Popular holiday destination Spain has seen a jump in the average cost per person from £835 in August 2024, to £914 in 2025.

The average price in Greece has risen from £926 to £1,038 per person, while Turkey has surged from £874 to £1,003.

Meanwhile, the average price for a week in August in Cyprus, which was number nine in the top 10 most searched, has seen a large jump of 23 per cent from £950 per person to £1,166.

Based on these price hikes, travel agents said they have seen families booking shorter stays or travelling mid-week to try to keep the costs lower.

"Last year we did a lot for 10 nights and this year we've got a lot of people dropping to four or seven nights, just a short little weekend vacation, just getting away in the sun," Luke Fitzpatrick, a travel consultant at Perfect Getaways in Liverpool, told the BBC.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of travel agent industry group Advantage Travel Partnership, told the news agency that the jump in price for package holidays could be for a range of reasons.

"These increases simply keep pace with the broader cost of doing business and reflect the reality of higher operational costs, from increased energy bills affecting hotels, to elevated food costs impacting restaurants and rising wages across the hospitality sector," she said.

She added that despite the rise in price, the industry group was seeing that some holidaymakers are still willing to put money towards a trip and even splash out on extra perks.

Some customers have been upgrading to premium all-inclusive packages, as well as booking more expensive cabin seats on long-haul flights to destinations such as Dubai, she explained.

While some areas of the world are seeing the price of a package holiday soar, not all destinations popular among Brits are experiencing a surge in costs.

TravelSupermarket says that out of the top 10 most searched countries, Italy and Tunisia have actually seen prices drop by 11 per cent and four per cent, respectively, compared to 2024.

Earlier this year, research by holiday company On the Beach found that all-inclusive package holidays have appealed beyond families to Generation Z. The study found a four per cent year-on-year rise amongst Gen Z travellers, with them accounting for 55 per cent of bookings.

